ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Police#Prosser#Diving
Daily Mail

Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her

An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Dad Reacts to Reports Claiming Kiely Rodni’s Body Has Been Found

After a search-and-rescue dive team reported locating the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, Gabby Petito’s father has offered his condolences to the family. My condolences to #kielyrondi’s family,” he began the sorrowful tweet with a picture of Rodni. “May she rest in peace. The emotions all come back to the surface when you see things like this. #missingpersons #togetherwecan.
TRUCKEE, CA
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy