Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Couple who vanished on same day as missing teen Kiely Rodni found dead close to where she was last seen
A COUPLE who vanished on the same day as a missing teenager have been found dead. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-partner Juan Alanza Zavala, 36, were found in Nevada County, California – around 70 miles from the campground Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen. Their...
Seven chilling details in case of missing teen Kiely Rodni – from ‘creepy’ guys at party to discovered ‘burial site’
THE case of missing teen Kiely Rodni has been full of several chilling details from “creepy” guys at the party she was last seen at to a supposed “burial site.”. Kiely was last seen at a huge "senior send-off" party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, around 12.30am on August 6.
Huge link between Gabby Petito and Kiely Rodni as Dog the Bounty Hunter gets tips on 16-year-old’s disappearance
DOG the Bounty Hunter has received tips relating to the disappearance of a teen girl who vanished after an end-of-school campground party. The reality TV star, 69, was previously involved in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie. Dog’s team told TMZ that he’s received a “slew” of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What a dummy! Police scramble to rescue a human body stuffed in the boot of a car to discover it is a life-like manikin used for water rescues
Police have released a picture of a manikin that prompted a huge emergency response - after it was seen being loaded into a car. Cops issued a plea for information after a member of the public called to say they had seen a man being put into the boot of a car.
Teenager dies after his clothes got caught in a wood chipper and sucked him inside
A Pennsylvania teenager has died after he was pulled into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job. Isiah Bedocs was working with a tree removal service when his clothes got caught by the machine in the Lehigh Valley, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident...
Mystery as sheriff’s deputy, 30, found dead in his car a year after surviving fiery crash
THE mystery of a sheriff’s deputy found dead in a car a year after surviving a fiery crash has shocked a community. The body of Deputy Dallas Edeburn, 30, of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found on Monday after he failed to return home from work. A...
Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her
An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gabby Petito’s Dad Reacts to Reports Claiming Kiely Rodni’s Body Has Been Found
After a search-and-rescue dive team reported locating the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, Gabby Petito’s father has offered his condolences to the family. My condolences to #kielyrondi’s family,” he began the sorrowful tweet with a picture of Rodni. “May she rest in peace. The emotions all come back to the surface when you see things like this. #missingpersons #togetherwecan.
Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report
Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death
The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
Mystery of mom, 31, found dead floating in trash can after ‘someone put a hit on her’ with chilling final words revealed
THE body of a mom found floating in a trash can continues to baffle authorities - after she told her family that somebody "put a hit out on her." There have been no arrests in the death of 31-year-old Shelby Vercher as officials are still trying to determine exactly how the mom-of-three died.
American found dead at same Bahamas resort where three US tourists died earlier this year
An American was recently found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas, which is the same resort where three American tourists died earlier this year, a spokesperson for Sandals confirmed to Fox News Digital. "Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be...
13-year-old girl is fourth person arrested in connection to death of New York City cab driver
A 13-year-old girl is the latest person to be arrested in the fatal beating of a New York City cab driver. The teenager, who was not identified due to her age, was charged with gang assault and theft of services, according to police. On Aug. 13, Kutin Gyimah, 52, was...
Mystery of driver POISONED by napkin left in car door handle who suffered terrifying symptoms from ‘unknown substance’
A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after being poisoned by a napkin that was mysteriously left wedged in her car door. Erin Mims recalled thinking that her husband was playing a joke on her when she saw the tissue - but touching it resulted in a six-hour trip to the emergency room.
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Comments / 3