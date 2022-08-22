Read full article on original website
Tgrizzly98
3d ago
Every major city has crime everyday not just Memphis. People need to get out of their bubbles and stop bashing Memphis. I work on the road and when I turn on the local news, it’s a shooting, robbery, killing, some type of crime in that city. Just left OKC for a week and everyday someone got shot, hell two police officers got shot yesterday there. One died…unfortunately the world not just Memphis is plagued with crime and evil people.
