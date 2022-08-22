Zach Bryan Sold Out An Arena In Louisiana For The First Time Since Elvis In 1977

Zach Bryan and Elvis Presley.

Talk about a power duo…

Zach played Bulls, Bands, & Barrels at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA and sold the place out.

Honestly, not very surprising for him, it seems like he’s been selling out every venue he’s played recently and deservedly so. Seeing him in West Virginia last Thursday cemented what we already knew.

But Saturday night was a special sell out, since the arena doesn’t sell out often.

In fact, it hadn’t been sold out since 1977 when a certain King of Rock n’ Roll came to town.

Looks like Charles Wesley Godwin wasn’t too far off when he compared Zach’s rise to that of the Beatles.

Couldn’t be happier for Zach.

The dude deserves it all and I’m pumped to keep watching him do his thing as the mega-fan I am.