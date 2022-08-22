ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Zach Bryan Sold Out An Arena In Louisiana For The First Time Since Elvis In 1977

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkhOV_0hQygx6300

Zach Bryan and Elvis Presley.

Talk about a power duo…

Zach played Bulls, Bands, & Barrels at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA and sold the place out.

Honestly, not very surprising for him, it seems like he’s been selling out every venue he’s played recently and deservedly so. Seeing him in West Virginia last Thursday cemented what we already knew.

But Saturday night was a special sell out, since the arena doesn’t sell out often.

In fact, it hadn’t been sold out since 1977 when a certain King of Rock n’ Roll came to town.

Looks like Charles Wesley Godwin wasn’t too far off when he compared Zach’s rise to that of the Beatles.

Couldn’t be happier for Zach.

The dude deserves it all and I’m pumped to keep watching him do his thing as the mega-fan I am.

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

Is Parc Natchitoches competitive?

Parc Natchitoches was conceived to provide NSU and the City of Natchitoches with high quality sports facilities that neither could provide alone. Parc Natchitoches was designed to attract traveling athletic teams, their families and fans to Natchitoches to support the local hospitality economy. Parc Natchitoches was built to provide improved recreational options for residents.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NOLA.com

Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by

Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
LOUISIANA STATE
beauregardnews.com

Gatsby Goes to Gilley’s event this Friday in DeRidder

The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce is taking its annual Gatsby celebration to the Urban Cowboy setting this weekend with its “Gatsby Goes to Gilley’s” event Friday night, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. The Beauregard Parish Expo Hall at the fairgrounds at 506 West Drive will be...
DERIDDER, LA
cenlanow.com

Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
City
Alexandria, LA
Alexandria, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
KPLC TV

SOWELA celebrates acquisition of Lamar Salter campus in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A major ceremony to mark SOWELA’s acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville was held Wednesday, Aug. 24. The key ceremony commemorates the passing of ownership from Central Louisiana Technical Community College to SOWELA, which went into effect July 1. Lamar Salter was part of the Alexandria college since its opening in 1978.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Nearly 2,000 residents without power in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 2,000 residents in Southwest Louisiana are without power, primarily in the DeRidder and Moss Bluff areas. Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) announced in a Facebook post that approximately 1,000 of it’s customers are without power in the DeRidder area. The outage is caused by...
DERIDDER, LA
Natchitoches Times

Friends establish Jessica Avelis-Fontenot Memorial Scholarship

NATCHITOCHES – Friends of Jessica Avelis-Fontenot have created a scholarship in her memory to benefit a Northwestern State University student majoring in English education. Avelis-Fontenot, a long-time teacher at Natchitoches Central High School lost her battle with cancer Aug. 16. Avelis-Fontenot was a “daughter, wife, mother, educator and devout...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
avoyellestoday.com

Ethan Strother, 19, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Ethan John Strother, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Burial will be held at the Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fort Polk Hosts Round Table Meeting for Area Civic Leaders

FORT POLK, La. — Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commander, hosted a luncheon Aug. 17 to introduce himself to area civic leaders and let them know their importance to the installation. Gardner replaced outgoing commander Maj. Gen. David Doyle in a change of command ceremony July 11. Gardner shared his priorities with the civic leaders, including the importance of caring for Soldiers and their Families, building readiness and success in the JRTC and Fort Polk campaign plans. “We are in a unique situation at Fort Polk in that even though we are small, we have everything a much larger base has,” Gardner said. “But it’s not just about what we have; at Fort Polk you’re not just a name or a number. You’re part of the Fort Polk Family.” He shared how Fort Polk units were aligned with area parishes to provide support. They included: •3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division with Vernon and Sabine parishes •Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital with Natchitoches Parish •46th Engineer Battalion with Rapides Parish •519th Military Police Battalion with Beauregard Parish •32nd Hospital Center with Calcasieu Parish Gardner also gave an update on the Naming Commission and provided a timeline for the expected renaming of the post, no later than Jan. 1, 2024. Among the elected officials in attendance were State Rep. Charles Owen, State Sen. Mike Reese, Leesville Mayor Rick Allen, New Llano Mayor Carolyn Todd, Anacoco Mayor Keith Lewing, and DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton. Also in attendance were Tommie Seaton representing U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Woody Daigle representing U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Lee Turner representing U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Reese thanked Gardner for spreading the “positive” things about Fort Polk with the rest of the Army during Winning the Fight for Talent visits with other installations. “We’re open to recommendations and suggestions to improve things for Soldiers,” Reese said. Allen also pledged Leesville’s support to JRTC and Fort Polk, especially with infrastructure improvements. “Entrance Road has never looked like it was headed to the Home of Heroes,” Allen said. “We’re going to change that.” The JRTC and Fort Polk will host other events for area educational and civic organization leaders on Aug. 30 at the annual State of JRTC event Sept. 2.
FORT POLK, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish sheriff shares parish conditions following heavy rain

Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard addresses the confusion over the location of crime cameras. News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Central Louisiana has seen...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Kvvpfm
kalb.com

Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result. The heavy rainfall and standing water have caused several roads...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Leesville mayor shares update following heavy rain

News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Labor Day, September 5, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular...
cenlanow.com

Incident at Grant High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kalb.com

APD seeks help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Isiea Khan. Isiea is 17 years old and is described as 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you know...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

182K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy