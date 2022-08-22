ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Fiery Foods Festival returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival returns to downtown Saturday and Sunday, with over 40 vendors bringing the heat.  Starting 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, the festival will take over the Main Street Bridge with some of the spiciest vendors from central Ohio. Festival goers can expect Spice Pepper Enterprises, Dr. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Delicatessens In Columbus

If there’s one thing this city could use more of, it’s access to deli sandwiches. I love a good deli and I find it genuinely unfair that other cities around the US get to have so many fantastic delicatessens on every street corner. Luckily, there are a few...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
COLUMBUS, OH
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna plans $61M move to consolidate city services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What started as a need to upgrade Gahanna’s police department headquarters has transformed into a $61 million project that could consolidate three of the city’s facilities into one building. Two years of planning, evaluations, public meetings and council discussions have led the city to the point where it appears […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CCS Updates and Band Resumes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and its teachers union are poised to adopt a new labor contract in coming days. https://nbc4i.co/3QVO9Bt.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the schedule for Week 2 of Football Friday Nite?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Natural Gas Customers Prepping for Expensive Winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local natural gas customers on annual budget plans have been getting hit with “sticker shock” as they get their new payment amount this month. Those amounts are nearly doubling for some customers. The PUCO says the natural gas itself has...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Casual Patios in Columbus

We surveyed our readers this summer about the best patios in the city, and they had a lot of opinions! When it comes to ranking the best casual patios for hanging out with friends, Italian Village staple Seventh Son Brewing emerged as the victor in the category. After opening in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

West Columbus barricade situation ends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH

