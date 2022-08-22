Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Fiery Foods Festival returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival returns to downtown Saturday and Sunday, with over 40 vendors bringing the heat. Starting 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, the festival will take over the Main Street Bridge with some of the spiciest vendors from central Ohio. Festival goers can expect Spice Pepper Enterprises, Dr. […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Delicatessens In Columbus
If there’s one thing this city could use more of, it’s access to deli sandwiches. I love a good deli and I find it genuinely unfair that other cities around the US get to have so many fantastic delicatessens on every street corner. Luckily, there are a few...
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area
Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
Gahanna plans $61M move to consolidate city services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What started as a need to upgrade Gahanna’s police department headquarters has transformed into a $61 million project that could consolidate three of the city’s facilities into one building. Two years of planning, evaluations, public meetings and council discussions have led the city to the point where it appears […]
NBC4 Columbus
CCS Updates and Band Resumes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and its teachers union are poised to adopt a new labor contract in coming days. https://nbc4i.co/3QVO9Bt.
What’s the schedule for Week 2 of Football Friday Nite?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
whbc.com
Natural Gas Customers Prepping for Expensive Winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local natural gas customers on annual budget plans have been getting hit with “sticker shock” as they get their new payment amount this month. Those amounts are nearly doubling for some customers. The PUCO says the natural gas itself has...
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Casual Patios in Columbus
We surveyed our readers this summer about the best patios in the city, and they had a lot of opinions! When it comes to ranking the best casual patios for hanging out with friends, Italian Village staple Seventh Son Brewing emerged as the victor in the category. After opening in...
myfox28columbus.com
West Columbus barricade situation ends
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
How a Columbus resident’s pleas to Better Call 4 helped repair a railroad
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When Better Call 4 met Carol Gallo in 2020, she was frustrated and fed up with the railroad tracks on Godown Road near Linworth Road in North Columbus. “Tremendously, terrible, dangerous railroad tracks, that were in desperate need of repair,” said Gallo. Riddled with loose tracks and uneven pavement that forced […]
Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks I-270 to U.S. 33 ramp in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A highway ramp in southeast Franklin County has reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed in the middle of the lane, shutting down the ramp. Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports that a flatbed semi-truck had jackknifed on I-270 southbound while approaching the U.S. Route 33 eastbound ramp, according […]
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what […]
A look into: Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival, 2022!
Many have taken to social media to voice their opinion on the new location of the Columbus Food Truck Festival. I'm here to give you all the details and my experience at the Festival this year.
One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
Man crashes stolen truck into camera store, wanted by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a utility truck and used it to ram into a camera store, causing $100,000 worth of damage. On Aug. 4, witnesses told police they saw a man driving south on Noe Bixby Road in a stolen Dodge Ram 4500 utility truck, […]
