ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

Omaha Police introduces online non-emergency reporting tool

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is introducing a new way to report non-emergency crimes. Omaha Police says it’s launched a new online reporting system. The new system will let people report non-emergency crimes online, rather than by calling. The non-emergency number is still available by calling (402) 444-4877.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Omaha online & phone crime reporting. Updated: 3 hours ago. Omaha police launched a...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Labor Day#Nebraska State Patrol#Wowt#Dui
WOWT

Omaha online & phone crime reporting

Tyler Loomis is the owner of “Tailored Dreams,” a party bus company. Over the weekend, he was working underneath one of the 16-ton buses when it fell on him. Spotty showers Friday morning with better weekend rain chances. 6 News On Your Side: Pandemic, inflation, spike in teeth...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Surprise truck inspections held in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County today. NSP said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team did 47 vehicle inspections and the troopers gave a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

Sluice gates at the Cambridge Canal in south-central Nebraska, are pictured Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. It's a mystery why someone released 16 million gallons of water out of the canal one night earlier this month. (Bradley Edgerton via AP) An Omaha-area man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River:...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

New therapy in Omaha helps those with dementia

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Omaha online & phone crime reporting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Omaha police launched a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Murder in Cass County, NE, suspect arrested

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An autopsy will be performed Friday on a murder victim south of Plattsmouth, Nebraska. The Cass County sheriff’s office reported that deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home along Highway 75 which is directly west of Beaver Lake at 3:11 p.m. Thursday.
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha, Bellevue police find good, bad in social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roger Cox did the math. Half of his hours each week as a Bellevue Police Department Community Relations Coordinator are spent on social media. “We use Facebook, Twitter, Ring, Nextdoor, Instagram, Tik-Tok.”. Modern policing requires social media savvy. Usually, social media serves as a good platform...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine drive on a busy Omaha street suddenly comes to a startling and expensive stop. But the driver discovered he didn’t hit a pothole. When driving his Jeep Cherokee across a manhole in May, Larry Goldstrom never expected to pop the top. “Bam, the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
News Channel Nebraska

Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy