If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JC Tretter Retires After Interest in Playing for Vikings, Other Teams Went Unreciprocated
One of the NFL's best centers of the last five seasons is calling it a career.
Kevin O'Connell Says Vikings Never Heard From J.C. Tretter
O'Connell says he and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah never had dialogue with Tretter.
Kirk Cousins isn't the only quarterback sitting out this preseason
With a new system being put into place by head coach Kevin O’Connell, the question remains as to whether or not starting quarterback Kirk Cousins should play this preseason. According to Warren Sharp, Cousins is one of many starting quarterbacks that haven’t taken a snap this preseason. Sharp...
Los Angeles Rams hire Jay Gruden as consultant
The Los Angeles Rams have hired former head coach Jay Gruden as a consultant. Rams head coach Sean McVay told
NFL・
Yardbarker
Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”
During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/26/22)
Thomas is honored and excited to become part of “the exclusive group reserved for players who left indelible impacts on the franchise.”. “Just being able to come back and see the greatest fanbase in football, being in front of them and having a warm reception in spite of the fact that, in the years I played here, weren’t really successful, it feels like there’s a connection that’s deeper than ‘player-fan. It feels like a familial bond. It’s without condition. It’s ‘we love you, period.'”
Power 5 Hot Seats: Bryan Harsin, Scott Frost favored to be first fired
Nebraska is a double-digit favorite ahead of its season opener on Saturday, but a win over Northwestern in Dublin wouldn’t
