eenews.net
Biden admin deploys $560M to clean up orphaned oil wells
The Biden administration has awarded $560 million to plug orphaned oil and gas wells across 24 states, the largest single investment in oil field cleanup in history, officials said today. The funding is part of a $4.7 billion orphaned well program greenlighted by last year’s Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act....
eenews.net
FDR built a ‘Great Wall of Trees.’ Could Biden do the same?
Three years into his presidency and five years into the Great Depression, Franklin Roosevelt asked destitute Great Plains farmers to stop growing wheat and start growing trees. The idea seemed crazy. Unemployment was rampant in the mid-1930s, and families across the country needed grains for food. But Roosevelt said the...
eenews.net
Is NEPA a winning strategy to fight oil and gas?
Environmentalists have long used four letters — NEPA — to force greenhouse gas disclosures about fossil fuel plans on public lands. But as the massive Willow oil and gas project in Alaska shows, the National Environmental Policy Act may not be enough to stop proposals even as Democrats’ political commitments and climate policies aim to reduce federal drilling.
eenews.net
Climate law seen driving ‘demand destruction for fossil fuels’
The Inflation Reduction Act won’t just increase clean energy — it also will hasten the arrival of peak U.S. fossil fuel demand, experts say. And some maintain that peak could be reached as soon as 2025. The $370 billion in clean energy funding will rapidly scale up solar...
eenews.net
Gulf shrimpers brace for offshore wind
VENICE, La. — Trae Cooper risks punctures to the fiberglass hull of his grandfather’s boat every time he pulls out into the gray waters at the mouth of the Mississippi River. Trawling for shrimp that swim along Louisiana’s muddy coast means coexisting with the forgotten pipelines, corroded steel,...
eenews.net
Calif. poised to ban sales of new gas-fueled cars by 2035
California regulators are poised to approve a groundbreaking rule that would effectively ban sales of new gas-fueled passenger vehicles starting in 2035. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is scheduled to vote today on its “Advanced Clean Cars II” proposal, which would require that automakers offer only electric and other zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in the state by that 2035 deadline.
eenews.net
Arid West starts dreaming about piping in water from afar
Even in the decades before the West plunged into a 22-year drought, the proposals to shift water from wetter states to more arid locations have never been in short supply. There was the submarine pipeline from Alaska to California. Towing Antarctic icebergs to make up for shortfalls in drinking water supplies. A pipeline from Lake Superior to Wyoming.
eenews.net
Packing a hurricane go bag? Don’t forget your birth control.
Patricia Kissinger remembers her “fast and furious” evacuation before Hurricane Katrina. She also remembers a multiday stay at a hurricane shelter where it became clear that emergency managers hadn’t anticipated every need of the evacuees, many of whom were not able to return home for months. “Even...
eenews.net
Watchdog blasts Zinke for lack of ‘candor’
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke misled investigators and “did not comply with [the] duty of candor” when discussing a controversial Connecticut tribal gaming issue, the Interior Department’s watchdog agency says in a highly critical new report made public today. In a long-awaited report, Interior’s Office of Inspector...
eenews.net
EPA expands PFAS crackdown with Superfund proposal
Two of the most notorious “forever chemicals” are being targeted for regulation under federal Superfund law — a major move that will have sweeping implications for industry as well as affected communities across the country. EPA today proposed designating two per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as hazardous...
eenews.net
Mich. chemical spill fuels push for EPA ‘hammer’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The recent spill of toxic chemicals into a popular Michigan river and critical source of drinking water is fueling a push for EPA to intervene — both to secure answers about what happened and to potentially use its enforcement muscle. “EPA can’t come in...
