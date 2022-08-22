ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Theater’s Industry Room is where the stars gather and mingle

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
The YouTube Theater has created a private and intimate gathering spot for the stars and their guest to mingle and enjoy a few drinks, good conversation and a great atmosphere before or after rocking out on stage.

The room gives an old time Hollywood feel with velvet couches and chairs, classical lighting and a great ambiance. One of the many drinks served is the ‘Smokey Old Fashion’ that was demoed right in the lounge, this nuanced drink is not like any other giving off an oaky smell and taste.

To keep up with what’s going on you can head to youtubetheater.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 22 2022.

