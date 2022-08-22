Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers: The Wild Horse Can Still Run — Watch Puig’s Inside-the-Park HR
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Giancarlo Stanton’s absence further proved Aaron Judge is the AL MVP
Though the New York Yankees necessarily haven’t had the results to show for it, Aaron Judge has done his best to carry the roster over the last month. Shohei Ohtani might be the game’s literal most valuable player because of his ability to excel on both sides of the ball, but take Judge away from the Yankees and there’s no telling where this team would be.
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Is on the Verge of Making Franchise History
Los Angeles star Trea Turner is on pace to reach a couple huge statistical marks no Dodgers shortstop has ever reached in a season.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Yankees’ Cashman Set to Extend MLB’s Longest-Running GM Tenure
Brian Cashman, the New York Yankees’ general manager, has been in his day-to-day position longer than any other GM in Major League Baseball, having begun his run with the Yankees in 1998. In comparison, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times since 2004 under three different GMs, and now are working at a dismal level on a fourth. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets have shifted general managers like deck chairs. Most recently the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers fired theirs. There’s something to be said about Cashman’s longevity...
Dodgers Dustin May Has Come Back with a New Pitch
Dustin May has always had good “stuff.” His sinker touches 100 mph with arm-side run that has made some of the best hitters in baseball look silly, his cutter is low- to mid-90s with almost the opposite break of the sinker, and his low-80s curveball has a lot of potential.
Dodgers vs Marlins: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 26
The Dodgers will send All-Star Tyler Anderson to the mound in the series opener in Miami. Los Angeles swept the Marlins at Dodger Stadium last weekend, part of a 5-1 homestand that also saw them win a series over the Brewers. As of 10 am Pacific time, less than six...
Dodgers: Former L.A. Star Has Awesome Viral Moment with Young Fan
Albert Pujols wasn’t a Dodger for very long, just 84 games between the regular season and the postseason last year. But he left his mark on Dodgers fans with his smile, his presence, and his play on the field. Now he’s back in St. Louis, where his career began,...
Dodgers Fans React to Walker Buehler Undergoing Second Tommy John of His Career
Prior to first pitch on Tuesday afternoon, Walker Buehler announced on his Instagram page that he underwent Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and repair his flexor tendon. World-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on the Dodgers hurler. Buehler is now set to...
Dodgers News: L.A. Star Commits to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Last week, former big-leaguer Mark DeRosa was named the manager of Team USA for next spring’s World Baseball Classic. Earlier this week, we learned that Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel would fill that same role for Team USA on DeRosa’s coaching staff. At that point, while several players...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Corbin Burnes to Defeat Brewers
For the second time in three days, the Dodgers put a whoopin’ on a Cy Young-caliber pitcher, handing Corbin Burnes and the Brewers a 10-1 loss. After scoring six runs in 3.2 innings against Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins on Sunday, the Dodgers knocked Burnes out of the game with the same stat line tonight, although Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter allowed a seventh run on Burnes’ ledger.
