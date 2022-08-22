Online Community Survey Open for Police Chief Search

The City of Greensboro invites the community to complete an online survey to aid in the search for the next police chief. The survey, which is open through Friday, September 30, includes topics, such as key issues facing the police department, top priorities for the new police chief, etc. The results of the survey will be tabulated and shared by the consulting group Developmental Associates.

The online survey is in addition to three virtual Zoom meetings for public input. The meetings will be held from 4:30-6 pm on August 24, 25, and 31.

Wednesday, August 24: Participants can join the meeting via Zoom using the meeting ID: 82820353279 or dial in by phone at 386-347-5053 and using passcode 660662.

Thursday, August 25: Participants can join the meeting via Zoom using the meeting ID: 86046639045 or dial in by phone at 312-626-6799 and using passcode 144090.

Wednesday, August 31: Participants can join the meeting via Zoom using the meeting ID: 83468842155 or dial in by phone at 669-444-9171 and using passcode 959723.

On April 18, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement from the department, effective May 31. James joined the GPD in 1996 and served as the police chief since February 2020.