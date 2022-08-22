Read full article on original website
Several Franklin County fire crews called to brush fire in Ashby
Several fire departments were called to assist in putting out a brush, and mulch fire on Log Cabin Road in Ashby on Wednesday.
Separate multi-vehicle crashes closed lanes of I-290 in Worcester Friday morning
Delays on I-290 Friday morning were caused by two separate multi-vehicle crashes in Worcester, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. At 8:19 a.m., MassDOT tweeted that the two left lanes on both I-290 eastbound and westbound were closed due to the crashes and to expect delays. At 8:36 a.m....
Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
2 crashes snarl traffic in both directions on 290 in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two crashes created traffic jams on both sides of Route 290 in Worcester Friday morning. They happened near the Quinsigamond Bridge. The first crash involved four cars, a boat, and a trailer, said Massachusetts State Police. It was on the westbound side of the highway. Around the same time, there was a multi-car crash on the eastbound side. "Curiously about first crash likely caused the second," State Police said. The scenes are now clear.
Officials: 2 stabbed, 1 arrested following ‘melee’ at Northampton apartment complex
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been hospitalized and one person has been arrested following an incident in Northampton. Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne said that two people were stabbed “during a melee” at Meadowbrook Apartments Wednesday night. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.
Antonio’s Grinders fire: Springfield authorities identify teenager as suspected arsonist
Springfield police suspect that a 15-year-old started a fire at Antonio’s Grinders on State Street last week and the department is pursuing criminal charges against the teenager. The juvenile was placed under arrest on Aug. 16 by police patrolling near the Springfield High School of Science and Technology. Around...
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
Crews Work to Clean Up Oil Spill in Enfield
Crews are working to clean up an oil spill in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police were called to Route 190 near the Route 5 overpass for an oil spill from a tank on the back of a pickup truck. According to police, approximately 25 gallons of oil were spilled before...
Springfield police searching for Subway armed robbery suspect
Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway last week.
One person injured in single-vehicle crash on Lancaster Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital and shut down a section of Lancaster Street for more than three hours Wednesday. “There was a bad accident, one car into the bridge on Lancaster Street,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said around 9:20 a.m. during his daily Facebook video update.
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Vigil held for victims of a pedestrian accident in Easthampton
Two pedestrians that were struck and killed by a car on Route 10 in Easthampton earlier this month were remembered by their community Thursday evening.
Two people stabbed at Northampton apartment complex
A Northampton man has been charged after two people were stabbed Wednesday evening at a Northampton apartment complex.
Storm damage reported in Easthampton
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
Worker for Keene electric company electrocuted, killed in accident at city wastewater treatment plant
SWANZEY, N.H. — An investigation is underway after one person died when they were electrocuted during an accident at the Keene wastewater treatment plant. The victim's identity has not been released. Keene Mayor George Hansel called Wednesday a difficult day for the city. "I just want to first express...
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Ashfield man protests possible removal of two century-old oak trees at beach by climbing into one for a day
Mark Leue woke up at 3 a.m. on Monday. It was then that the resident of the small town of Ashfield with its population of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to take measures into his own hands. Gathering some materials and constructing a light platform, he scaled up the bigger...
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery
Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
Police seeking identity of suspects stealing catalytic converters in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.
