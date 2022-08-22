ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
STURBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

2 crashes snarl traffic in both directions on 290 in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two crashes created traffic jams on both sides of Route 290 in Worcester Friday morning. They happened near the Quinsigamond Bridge. The first crash involved four cars, a boat, and a trailer, said Massachusetts State Police. It was on the westbound side of the highway. Around the same time, there was a multi-car crash on the eastbound side. "Curiously about first crash likely caused the second," State Police said. The scenes are now clear. 
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut

Crews Work to Clean Up Oil Spill in Enfield

Crews are working to clean up an oil spill in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police were called to Route 190 near the Route 5 overpass for an oil spill from a tank on the back of a pickup truck. According to police, approximately 25 gallons of oil were spilled before...
ENFIELD, CT
leominsterchamp.com

One person injured in single-vehicle crash on Lancaster Street in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital and shut down a section of Lancaster Street for more than three hours Wednesday. “There was a bad accident, one car into the bridge on Lancaster Street,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said around 9:20 a.m. during his daily Facebook video update.
LEOMINSTER, MA
WMUR.com

Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
AMHERST, NH
westernmassnews.com

Storm damage reported in Easthampton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery

Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy