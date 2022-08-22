ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history. One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history. They will begin rebuilding the old train...
WRDW-TV

Nonprofit blood center opens new donor site for Augusta patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been facing blood shortages for years, and in a community that’s a medical hub, we need more blood than the average city. Our local donation numbers still haven’t fully bounced back to their pre-pandemic numbers. But a new player is joining the fight.
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
WRDW-TV

Columbia County school leaders announce 10-year plan

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District says they are already planning for years down the line. This week they announced their 10-year plan, focusing on improvements and renovations to schools. It used to be a five-year plan, but they expanded it so they can get more input...
WJBF

Real time crime center being installed in Columbia County

APPLING, Ga (WJBF)- Soon, in Columbia County, law enforcement will be able to better respond to emergencies. Construction is underway for a new “Real Time Crime Center”. It will allow law enforcement and emergency responders to react more quickly to crimes and emergencies. If you’re a fan of crime dramas you’ve likely seen something like […]
WRDW-TV

SRS, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs in coming days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. AIKEN, S.C. - A recruitment fair is planned Friday to fill engineering and project controls positions at the Savannah River Site. The...
wfxg.com

CSRA home values expected to increase in 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The housing market nationwide saw a boom during the pandemic, as supply stood still and demand picked up. Augusta Realtor Josh Keck says, this basic economic principle has affected the housing market, too, but it isn’t just due to COVID. Augusta actually has steady housing demand, he says, due to a combination of factors.
wfxg.com

New clear bag policy in effect at Aiken County Public Schools

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A new clear bag procedure is in effect for home athletic events at Aiken County Public Schools this school year. According to the district, spectators will be permitted to carry a clear tote bag that cannot exceed 12" X 6" X 12". If you don't have a bag you can use a Ziplock style bag that is not larger than one gallon.
wfxg.com

Downtown Augusta experiences business growth & expansion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Business is growing in the Garden City! Several new establishments have put down roots on Broad Street and there's more to come. According to the Downtown Development Authority, 33 new businesses opened on Broad so far this year. Six businesses also expanded which is the largest amount the DDA has seen in a one year period.
WRDW-TV

Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
WRDW-TV

Augusta continues to see a decline in unemployment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July, a drop from a year ago, when the rate was 4.3 percent. It’s also a decline of three-tenths of a percent from the previous month, according to state Labor Commissioner ark Butler. There was a...
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s new library chief aims for equity, community focus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System has a new director: Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell. Mitchell joined the library system on Aug. 8 from the Des Moines Public Library, where he served for two years as deputy director. Mitchell started his career in 2002 as a paraprofessional with...
Augusta, GA

