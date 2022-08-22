Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history. One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history. They will begin rebuilding the old train...
WRDW-TV
Nonprofit blood center opens new donor site for Augusta patients
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been facing blood shortages for years, and in a community that’s a medical hub, we need more blood than the average city. Our local donation numbers still haven’t fully bounced back to their pre-pandemic numbers. But a new player is joining the fight.
Temporary lane closure on Millstone Drive at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure happening on Millstone Drive. According to traffic officials, the lane closure will be at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. starting Monday August 29th and ending Thursday, September 1st, weather permitting. Officials say that […]
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County school leaders announce 10-year plan
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District says they are already planning for years down the line. This week they announced their 10-year plan, focusing on improvements and renovations to schools. It used to be a five-year plan, but they expanded it so they can get more input...
wfxg.com
Columbia County parents express concerns with 'lack of communication' about busses
Columbia county, Ga. (WFXG) - THE SCHOOL YEAR IS UNDERWAY AND COLUMBIA COUNTY SAYS THEY ARE STILL LOOKING FOR BUS DRIVERS. AT THE SAME TIME, PARENTS ARE COMPLAINING, SAYING A LACK OF COMMUNICATION IS LEADING TO PROBLEMS WITH WAIT TIMES. A FEW WEEKS BACK, OVERCROWDED BUSES WERE THE ISSUE. WHILE...
Real time crime center being installed in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga (WJBF)- Soon, in Columbia County, law enforcement will be able to better respond to emergencies. Construction is underway for a new “Real Time Crime Center”. It will allow law enforcement and emergency responders to react more quickly to crimes and emergencies. If you’re a fan of crime dramas you’ve likely seen something like […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Entertainment In The Mix: CSRA schools talent show, food festivals, and more!
[FULL] Morning Mix - National Dog Day, Augusta Broadway Singers, and more!. New plans and policies are coming to some of our local school districts. Columbia County looks for public input on future 10-year plans, and Aiken County implements a new clear bag policy for sports events. We have the details, plus more. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
SRS, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs in coming days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. AIKEN, S.C. - A recruitment fair is planned Friday to fill engineering and project controls positions at the Savannah River Site. The...
wfxg.com
CSRA home values expected to increase in 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The housing market nationwide saw a boom during the pandemic, as supply stood still and demand picked up. Augusta Realtor Josh Keck says, this basic economic principle has affected the housing market, too, but it isn’t just due to COVID. Augusta actually has steady housing demand, he says, due to a combination of factors.
wfxg.com
New clear bag policy in effect at Aiken County Public Schools
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A new clear bag procedure is in effect for home athletic events at Aiken County Public Schools this school year. According to the district, spectators will be permitted to carry a clear tote bag that cannot exceed 12" X 6" X 12". If you don't have a bag you can use a Ziplock style bag that is not larger than one gallon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
Downtown Augusta experiences business growth & expansion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Business is growing in the Garden City! Several new establishments have put down roots on Broad Street and there's more to come. According to the Downtown Development Authority, 33 new businesses opened on Broad so far this year. Six businesses also expanded which is the largest amount the DDA has seen in a one year period.
Addison Niday & Beautify Augusta work to restore classic Augusta murals
Addison Niday is an artist on a mission. A few months back, he got a lot of attention for restoring several Coca-Cola murals around the area and founding the Augusta Mural Restoration Project.
Richland Avenue reopens after train derails; part of Union Street still closed
A train derailment happened Thursday afternoon in the downtown Aiken area. The incident took place at the intersection of Richland Avenue E. and Union Street N.E., according to a Facebook post around 4:30 p.m. by the city of Aiken. The incident resulted in a closure of east- and westbound lanes...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County board candidates express their hopes for the future
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In November, Richmond County voters have a lot on the line, including who will represent your kid on the school board. Candidates in districts three and six are running unopposed, which means after the election, they’ll step into their new roles. “How do we know...
WRDW-TV
Explaining ‘clear bag’ policy for Aiken County school sports
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kickoff for week two of high school football is less than 24 hours away. But for Aiken County parents, it’ll look a little different. The school district says a clear bag policy will be in effect at all schools. And it’s not just for football...
WRDW-TV
Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Augusta continues to see a decline in unemployment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July, a drop from a year ago, when the rate was 4.3 percent. It’s also a decline of three-tenths of a percent from the previous month, according to state Labor Commissioner ark Butler. There was a...
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s new library chief aims for equity, community focus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System has a new director: Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell. Mitchell joined the library system on Aug. 8 from the Des Moines Public Library, where he served for two years as deputy director. Mitchell started his career in 2002 as a paraprofessional with...
Comments / 0