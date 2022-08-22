Read full article on original website
‘We’ve lost trust’: Fairfax Co. superintendent speaks to Glasgow families about ex-school counselor
Fairfax County parent Staci Ali-Ibrahim sat at the end of a long table at Glasgow Middle School Thursday night, and asked Superintendent Michelle Reid why Virginia’s largest school system doesn’t have a clear plan in place to ensure they are notified by law enforcement when a staff member is arrested and charged with a crime.
Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on WO&D Trail
Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the WO&D Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
DC shootings on same day connected; police say 2nd was retaliation for deadly mass shooting
Three men are under arrest in connection with a triple shooting in D.C. on Quincy Place Northeast Wednesday night. D.C. police now believe it was retaliation for a deadly mass shooting near a senior home on O Street Northwest earlier Wednesday. The first shooting happened at O and North Capitol...
Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl
Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
‘This is terrorism’ — Howard Univ. responds to second bomb threat in 48 hours
Less than 48 hours after a bomb threat pulled students from a residence hall at Howard University, the historically Black university saw yet another threat of explosive violence. In a letter to the community, President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that the threat against resident halls East and West Towers was...
Happy ending for Maryland record store owner whose rent check was stolen, cashed for $9K
Update, 6 p.m. Thursday: Johnson Lee said Thursday his bank has credited his account for $9,000. “I just got the call. I just wanted to thank the fraud department, and also Neal Augenstein and the WTOP crew, for being there for us,” Lee said. Kyle Tarrance, Truist’s public affairs...
13 current Prince George’s Co. officers and 1 retired officer accused of double-dipping
Thirteen Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officers and a recently retired officer were indicted Thursday on charges of theft and misconduct in office. The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the officers have been accused of working for a private security company at more than 20 apartment complexes in the county while they were on duty.
Amid politics and investigations, Loudoun Co. school leader says focus is on learning
Despite political attacks and investigations into leadership at Loudoun County Public Schools, Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis said the focus on the first day of school remains on teaching and learning in the Virginia county. “This is the real deal for students and their families,” said Ellis, who was greeting students...
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
Howard Univ. evacuates residence hall while police investigate bomb threat
Howard University’s public safety department said D.C. police issued an “all clear” after an anonymous bomb threat against Cook Hall caused residents to evacuate. D.C. Police told WTOP that the threat did not appear to be credible, but the building was evacuated while officers investigated the threat.
Loudoun Co. schools seek to reduce nearby traffic, despite bus-tracking app glitch
When Loudoun County Public Schools open this Thursday, the district hopes to reduce car traffic around schools. One of the ways they aim to achieve that is by getting more kids to ride the bus, but troubles with a new bus-tracking app may prompt parents to drive their children to class, at least for now.
Outer Loop clears, delays remain after police pursuit on Wilson Bridge
Traffic is flowing again on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop after a Fairfax County, Virginia, police pursuit of a robbery suspect ended on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Police were dispatched for a robbery near Rhoden Court and Backlick Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said.
$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments
Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon. About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Montgomery...
Ex-Fairmount Heights police officer faces federal charges
A former Fairmount Heights, Maryland, police officer has been indicted on federal charges over a 2019 incident in D.C. Philip Dupree, 38, was indicted on charges of violating a man’s civil rights and obstructing justice in relation to a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2019. Prosecutors said in a statement...
Prince George’s Co. prepares families for a bumpy start to the school year
The school year in Prince George’s County, Maryland, starts Monday amid teacher shortages, bus delays and mask policies. In a letter to parents, Prince George’s County schools CEO Monica Goldson warned families there could be some bumps in the beginning. “To date, we have filled just over half...
HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September
Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
Why a new elementary school in Hyattsville is nicknamed ‘the Chia Pet School’
There’s something different about an elementary school opening Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland: A lot of it was built in another state and then shipped in. The Cherokee Lane Elementary School is nicknamed the “Chia Pet School” because it essentially popped up over the course of a weekend, said Joseph Howell, the senior project manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools.
Loudoun students head back to school
It’s back to school for more than 80,000 kids in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Thursday. The county is opening Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, its first three-story elementary school, which has already received an award from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Decarbonize Your Design Challenge. It’s the first year...
Md. US attorney outlines plan to use ‘Al Capone model,’ little-known statute to prosecute violent criminals
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday what he called a series of “exceptional actions” that his office will undertake to quell violence in the city of Baltimore, including vetting those suspected of violent crime for white-collar offenses and using a little-utilized federal statute to prosecute gun crimes near schools.
3-alarm fire in downtown Frederick forces 8 from apartments
A fire in downtown Frederick, Maryland, Wednesday night forced eight adults living in four apartments from their homes and killed one cat, two rats and a pet snake. No one was hurt in the three-alarm fire in the three-story building at West Second and North Market streets. It took firefighters...
