Chesterfield County, VA

WTOP

Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on WO&D Trail

Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the WO&D Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
RESTON, VA
WTOP

Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl

Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

13 current Prince George’s Co. officers and 1 retired officer accused of double-dipping

Thirteen Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officers and a recently retired officer were indicted Thursday on charges of theft and misconduct in office. The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the officers have been accused of working for a private security company at more than 20 apartment complexes in the county while they were on duty.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Outer Loop clears, delays remain after police pursuit on Wilson Bridge

Traffic is flowing again on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop after a Fairfax County, Virginia, police pursuit of a robbery suspect ended on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Police were dispatched for a robbery near Rhoden Court and Backlick Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WTOP

$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments

Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon. About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Montgomery...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Ex-Fairmount Heights police officer faces federal charges

A former Fairmount Heights, Maryland, police officer has been indicted on federal charges over a 2019 incident in D.C. Philip Dupree, 38, was indicted on charges of violating a man’s civil rights and obstructing justice in relation to a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2019. Prosecutors said in a statement...
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September

Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Why a new elementary school in Hyattsville is nicknamed ‘the Chia Pet School’

There’s something different about an elementary school opening Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland: A lot of it was built in another state and then shipped in. The Cherokee Lane Elementary School is nicknamed the “Chia Pet School” because it essentially popped up over the course of a weekend, said Joseph Howell, the senior project manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools.
WTOP

Loudoun students head back to school

It’s back to school for more than 80,000 kids in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Thursday. The county is opening Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, its first three-story elementary school, which has already received an award from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Decarbonize Your Design Challenge. It’s the first year...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Md. US attorney outlines plan to use ‘Al Capone model,’ little-known statute to prosecute violent criminals

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday what he called a series of “exceptional actions” that his office will undertake to quell violence in the city of Baltimore, including vetting those suspected of violent crime for white-collar offenses and using a little-utilized federal statute to prosecute gun crimes near schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

3-alarm fire in downtown Frederick forces 8 from apartments

A fire in downtown Frederick, Maryland, Wednesday night forced eight adults living in four apartments from their homes and killed one cat, two rats and a pet snake. No one was hurt in the three-alarm fire in the three-story building at West Second and North Market streets. It took firefighters...
FREDERICK, MD

