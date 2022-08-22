Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death
A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for meth, firearm charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced to prison Thursday on meth and firearm charges, according to a media release. Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, was sentenced to 168 months; or 14 years, in prison on a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
Police: Suspect pointed gun at victim with child present
A 28-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at two victims when a child was present. Howard Willett Jr. faces felony charges of assault while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
Sharon DeRycke shares KWQC studio updates
'The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime. Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. Less humid Friday. Updated: 15 hours ago. Less humid Friday.
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Domestic Assault
The Washington Police Department responded to a call for a possible domestic dispute after a neighbor heard someone yelling for help at the 1615 N 6th St apartment complex on August 19th. An intoxicated male was spotted leaving the apartment and was initially detained by the Washington Police Department for public intoxication before being connected with the incident at the apartment complex.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County
On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
‘The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. The department hopes the approach will stop cycles of violence from frequent offenders and lower gun crime rates in the city. “It’s an evidence-based strategy that’s meant...
Quincy Woman Recants Ineffective Counsel Claims; Plans to Appeal Plea Anyway
A Quincy woman who pleaded guilty in April in Adams County Court to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated sexual assault is sending mixed signals to the court. Muddy River News reports that 33 year old Karen Blackledge sent a letter to the Adams County Circuit...
20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday
An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
Mexican citizen illegally residing in West Liberty sentenced to Prison for identity theft, fraud charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen who lives in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to 33 months, or two year and nine months, in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number and illegal reentry. Silvano Marez Rios, 50, was...
'Worst I've ever seen': 198 dogs found without water on rural Illinois property, state says
SHERRARD — A collie with skin ulcers, muscle necrosis and “large amounts of maggots” in its wounds was removed from a woman’s property in rural Sherrard on Aug. 12. The collie, according to Mercer County court documents, could not stand on its own and was later euthanized.
Details released in Wataga arrests
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the list of outstanding warrants and bond amounts for the four individuals who were arrested in Wataga on August 22. Nathan Cantu Failure To Appear Warrant $100,000 Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm $500,000 Criminal Damage to Property $10,000 Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Order of Protection $100,000 Aggravated […]
Trooper: Suspect, caught speeding, had meth, marijuana in stolen truck
A 25-year-old Walcott man with methamphetamine faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper stopped him for speeding in a stolen truck. Austin Ramirez faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense, court records say.
