ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
VIOLA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case

A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases

A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
wmay.com

Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death

A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
MOUNT STERLING, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IA
KWQC

Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for meth, firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced to prison Thursday on meth and firearm charges, according to a media release. Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, was sentenced to 168 months; or 14 years, in prison on a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation

Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect pointed gun at victim with child present

A 28-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at two victims when a child was present. Howard Willett Jr. faces felony charges of assault while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Keith
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution

A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Sharon DeRycke shares KWQC studio updates

'The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime. Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. Less humid Friday. Updated: 15 hours ago. Less humid Friday.
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Domestic Assault

The Washington Police Department responded to a call for a possible domestic dispute after a neighbor heard someone yelling for help at the 1615 N 6th St apartment complex on August 19th. An intoxicated male was spotted leaving the apartment and was initially detained by the Washington Police Department for public intoxication before being connected with the incident at the apartment complex.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County

On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Prison
ourquadcities.com

20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday

An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Local 4 WHBF

Details released in Wataga arrests

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the list of outstanding warrants and bond amounts for the four individuals who were arrested in Wataga on August 22. Nathan Cantu Failure To Appear Warrant  $100,000 Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm  $500,000 Criminal Damage to Property $10,000 Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Order of Protection  $100,000 Aggravated […]
WATAGA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Trooper: Suspect, caught speeding, had meth, marijuana in stolen truck

A 25-year-old Walcott man with methamphetamine faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper stopped him for speeding in a stolen truck. Austin Ramirez faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense, court records say.
WALCOTT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy