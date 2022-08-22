Read full article on original website
KXL
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!
By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire
Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
WWEEK
A Pacific University Dean’s Past Life Growing Weed Is Coming Back to Haunt Her
In 2016, Jennifer Yruegas had a stellar résumé as a businesswoman and corporate lawyer. She’d worked in high-level legal positions at some of Oregon’s best-known brands: InFocus, Keen and Nike. A year later, Pacific University in Forest Grove hired her as its director of human resources...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
klcc.org
Black community leaders discuss white nationalism in Southern Oregon
Members of the Urban League of Portland came to Southern Oregon University to hear how people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley. Panelists discussed the ongoing trauma of Aidan Ellison’s death, a 19-year-old Black teenager who was shot in Ashland in 2020 by a white man. They said that murder showed even a progressive town like Ashland isn’t immune to racial violence.
Is There Buried Treasure Under Portland, Oregon?
A little under two hours from where Mikey Walsh and his motley crew of treasure-hunting friends struck gold in Astoria back in 1985, there may be more treasure to be found in Oregon still. Per a report from Atlas Obscura, there’s apparently a pretty convincing argument based on a treasure...
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
KIMT
Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler
The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
northeastoregonnow.com
Beef Northwest Feeders Expands Footprint With Carlton Farms
Beef Northwest Feeders (Beef NW), a family-owned cattle operation headquartered in North Powder, has purchased family-owned Carlton Farms in Yamhill County. “We are delighted to add Carlton Farms to our portfolio of agricultural businesses,” said Julian Garcia, Beef NW’s CEO. “Their commitment to quality, customers, and employee focus unlocks exciting growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in local agriculture.”
Part 5: The rise and (very fast) fall of the KKK in Oregon
In the 1920s, infighting and bickering within the Klan ended its political dominance in Oregon.A century ago, free-spirited women wearing short skirts — flappers — were all the rage. Prohibition barred alcohol, but people flocked to underground speakeasies to find it, and went crazy for a newly popular musical genre called jazz. And in mostly white and Protestant Oregon, the resurrected Ku Klux Klan dominated state and local politics, unseating an incumbent governor in November 1922 and enacting a ballot measure aimed at banning Catholic schools. Part 5 of a 5-part special report. Part I How...
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Middle Eastern Festival
Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
kptv.com
Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million
Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
City of Salem approves funding for young adult micro-shelter village
Another micro-shelter village for the homeless is in the works in Salem -- this one focusing on helping young adults in need.
