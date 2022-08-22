ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KXL

It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!

By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire

Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
OREGON CITY, OR
klcc.org

Black community leaders discuss white nationalism in Southern Oregon

Members of the Urban League of Portland came to Southern Oregon University to hear how people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley. Panelists discussed the ongoing trauma of Aidan Ellison’s death, a 19-year-old Black teenager who was shot in Ashland in 2020 by a white man. They said that murder showed even a progressive town like Ashland isn’t immune to racial violence.
InsideHook

Is There Buried Treasure Under Portland, Oregon?

A little under two hours from where Mikey Walsh and his motley crew of treasure-hunting friends struck gold in Astoria back in 1985, there may be more treasure to be found in Oregon still. Per a report from Atlas Obscura, there’s apparently a pretty convincing argument based on a treasure...
KIMT

Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
West Linn Tidings

An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler

The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
WEST LINN, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Beef Northwest Feeders Expands Footprint With Carlton Farms

Beef Northwest Feeders (Beef NW), a family-owned cattle operation headquartered in North Powder, has purchased family-owned Carlton Farms in Yamhill County. “We are delighted to add Carlton Farms to our portfolio of agricultural businesses,” said Julian Garcia, Beef NW’s CEO. “Their commitment to quality, customers, and employee focus unlocks exciting growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in local agriculture.”
Lake Oswego Review

Part 5: The rise and (very fast) fall of the KKK in Oregon

In the 1920s, infighting and bickering within the Klan ended its political dominance in Oregon.A century ago, free-spirited women wearing short skirts — flappers — were all the rage. Prohibition barred alcohol, but people flocked to underground speakeasies to find it, and went crazy for a newly popular musical genre called jazz. And in mostly white and Protestant Oregon, the resurrected Ku Klux Klan dominated state and local politics, unseating an incumbent governor in November 1922 and enacting a ballot measure aimed at banning Catholic schools. Part 5 of a 5-part special report. Part I How...
OREGON STATE
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Portland Middle Eastern Festival

Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million

Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
PORTLAND, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards

SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
SEASIDE, OR

