ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Johnstown, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Business
b969fm.com

Ohio launches new aircraft tracking system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – As the number of drones grows, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and uncrewed aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Construction Vehicles#Construction Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Congress
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Farm and Dairy

Two solar projects in Ohio approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

DeSantis dis of Fauci: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis showed again how ‘small’ he can be as a big bully when he mocked the height of retiring Dr. Anthony Fauci at an Orlando rally. “I’m just sick of seeing him I know he says he’s going to retire. Someone needs...
FLORIDA STATE
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy