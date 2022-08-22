Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio getting $25 million from feds to seal up to 320 abandoned oil and gas wells around the state
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The U.S. Department of Interior has awarded $25 million in bipartisan infrastructure bill funding to Ohio that the state will use to plug between 170 and 320 abandoned oil and gas wells. The money is coming from $4.7 billion that the legislation set aside to remedy environmental problems caused by orphaned wells.
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
Is Tim Ryan a waffler when it comes to forgiving student loans? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan’s critique of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in outstanding federal student loan debt for qualifying borrowers is a switch from his past enthusiasm for forgiving student loans. In 2021, Ryan said doing so could be “great for...
cleveland19.com
NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
b969fm.com
Ohio launches new aircraft tracking system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – As the number of drones grows, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and uncrewed aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces new funding round for local jails
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio state government is offering $51 million in new grants for local governments to build new jails or modernize old ones, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The funding, set aside in the $3.5 billion state capital budget bill that lawmakers passed in June, is the second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Why are electric bills so high in Ohio? And what is NOPEC?
Customers are being charged 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the comparative rate of about 6 cents per kilowatt-hour from Malicki's electricity provider, The Illuminating Company, which is part of FirstEnergy Corp.
Ex-Ohio Supreme Court justice recommends disqualifying conspiracy podcaster from Ohio Secretary of State ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A former Ohio Supreme Court justice has recommended that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reject the candidacy of a conspiracy theorist who’s trying to run for LaRose’s job in the Nov. 8 election. In a written report released Friday, Terrence O’Donnell recommended rejecting 18...
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
At least 84 people in 4 states infected with E. coli, including 23 in Ohio, CDC says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly 50 more cases of E. coli infection have been reported in four states, including Ohio, as the Centers for Disease Control continues to try to confirm what is responsible for the spread. There are now at least 84 people infected, with 23 cases confirmed in...
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
FirstEnergy official: Larry Householder, Sam Randazzo, ex-company executives conspired to break federal law
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, former top state regulator Sam Randazzo, and two now-fired FirstEnergy executives appear to be the people who conspired with FirstEnergy to commit honest services wire fraud, a FirstEnergy official said in a sworn deposition as part of a civil lawsuit. That goes...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
WFMJ.com
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
DeSantis dis of Fauci: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis showed again how ‘small’ he can be as a big bully when he mocked the height of retiring Dr. Anthony Fauci at an Orlando rally. “I’m just sick of seeing him I know he says he’s going to retire. Someone needs...
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1