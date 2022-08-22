Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Patsy M. Lowseth (September 24, 1938 – August 24, 2022)
Patsy M. Lowseth, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. She was a longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Manila, UT, and Winton, WY. She died following a lengthy illness. She was born September 24, 1938 in...
sweetwaternow.com
Terri Lynn Daniel (February 6, 1958 – August 24, 2022)
Terri Lynn Daniel, 64, died August 24, 2022 at her home in Caldwell, Idaho surrounded by her 3 daughters and longtime best friend. She lived with her middle daughter Vendy Mae Borzea, son in law Sean Michael Borzea and grandson Clate John Borzea. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming...
sweetwaternow.com
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore (December 1, 1958 – August 6, 2022)
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore, 64, passed away on or about August 6, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, WY, and former resident of Evanston, WY. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 1, 1958 in Evanston, WY; the son of Charles Thomas...
sweetwaternow.com
Delores Margaret Smith (February 28, 1929 – August 23, 2022)
Delores Margaret Smith, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Green River, WY. She was born in Clearwater, NE, on February 28, 1929, the daughter of Mathias Kaster and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Schultz. Ms. Smith graduated from Clearwater High School with the class of 1946. She married her lifelong sweetheart,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)
Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 10, 1947, the son of Gary Hawks and Alice Harns. Mark graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1967 before starting a career in law enforcement working as a police officer and then as a sheriff. He then worked as the safety manager for John Bunning Transfer Inc. for 33 years until his retirement in march of 2015.
sweetwaternow.com
Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)
Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, WY. He was a resident of Rock Springs, WY, 69 years and former resident of Seattle, WA. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born January 19, 1932 in Seattle,...
sweetwaternow.com
Gil German Announces Candidacy for Western’s Board of Trustees
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Gil German recently announced his candidacy for the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees. German released the following statement announcing his bid for a spot on Western’s board. Hello Sweetwater County residents, family, friends, and supporters,. I am officially announcing my candidacy for Western...
sweetwaternow.com
Boy Scout Troop 86 Members Receive Merit Badges, Rank Advancements
ROCK SPRINGS — Last night Boy Scouts of America Troop 86 hosted a Court of Honor at the White Mountain Library where Scouts received merit badges and rank advancements. During the evening, Scouts were awarded the badges the boys had earned in June at Scout Hunt. Some of the badges earned included Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the Community, and Personal Fitness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
🍁 Hayrides and Pumpkins and Pictures, OH MY!
The second annual Fall Into Fall Festival is just around the corner!. This will be a FREE event that’s fun for the whole family. Don’t miss one of the last opportunities for outdoor fun before winter weather returns!. RSVP HERE NOW!. ABOUT. Games. Vendors. Music. Join us as...
sweetwaternow.com
Doing Less With Less: Sweetwater Events Complex, Library System, RSFD Continue to Adjust (Part 2)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Doing less with less has been a way of life for different government units and dependent departments for the past few years. As these organizations and agencies manage how to best use the funds they have, it has made them take a hard look at their needs vs. their wants.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 26
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Status:...
sweetwaternow.com
BLM Approves Application for Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide on Public Lands
KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands. The proposal includes a carbon dioxide disposal well pad and pipeline,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sweetwaternow.com
Interstate 80 Exit 142 on, off Ramps to Close Friday
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations on Friday. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area...
Comments / 0