WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
FOX Carolina
Master Deputy Ivey retires after serving Spartanburg community for 30 years
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Master Deputy Tony Ivey is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement. Ivey began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a uniform patrol deputy and was later signed to the crime prevention unit where he taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and also supervised the neighborhood watch program.
Upstate school district implements safety procedures for sporting events
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg School District Seven has implemented a clear bag policy and phasing the use of metal detectors for Spartanburg High School’s upcoming football season. The district said the metal detectors will be at the entrance of security screening in the Viking Stadium and Viking Arena starting Friday at their […]
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County student charged with bringing gun to school, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate student was arrested Friday after deputies said he brought a gun to school. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said the student was arrested at T.L. Hanna High School, at 2600 North Highway 81. Remien said Ronald Coleman, 18, is charged...
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night. The district said families that are eligible...
Deputies: Man hit by car during altercation in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Veterans Street around 6 a.m. Deputies were told the man was having a dispute with his former girlfriend. Deputies said the woman was […]
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
WYFF4.com
'Jitterbug queen' inspires fun at Greenville assisted living
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Frankie Childers, 98, is still kicking up her heels at her Greenville, South Carolina, assisted living,The Gardens at Eastside. Watch the above video to see what she says keeps her moving.
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
WYFF4.com
Oconee Memorial Hospital saves newborn with first-time procedure
SENECA, S.C. — Upstate doctors are calling the life-saving efforts for one newborn a miracle. Doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital did a procedure they haven't previously been able to do before to keep the baby girl alive. The Martin family's trip to the hospital Thursday...
Fight leads to man being hit by car Friday morning
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car following a fight Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says, the man was hit by a woman on Veterans Street in Anderson after he threw a brick at her.
lander.edu
Nursing Professor Honored for Work with VIMM
Lander University Associate Professor of Nursing Ashley Lee is presented with a certificate issued by the South Carolina House of Representatives honoring her previous work with Volunteers in Medical Missions (VIMM), a nonprofit organization based in Seneca, S.C., that provides health care to individuals living in impoverished countries. Pictured, from left to right, are Dr. Holisa Wharton, dean of the William Preston Turner School of Nursing; Representative John McCravy, of Greenwood; Lee; and Assistant Professor of Nursing Rachel Coats.
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina first responders, military personnel undergo helicopter rescue training
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina first responders and military personnel are undergoing intense helicopter rescue training in the Upstate. The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is holding its week-long, largest training this week across Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties. SC-HART is a partnership between the State Urban...
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
WYFF4.com
Dogs living in 'horrific' condition seized from 'self-proclaimed breeder' in Greer, official says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Dozens of dogs that were seized from a home in Greer on Wednesday lived in filth and with life-threatening health issues, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement. Search warrants were executed at a home on Brockman McClimon Road, and the early stages of the search indicated...
