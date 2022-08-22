ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Master Deputy Ivey retires after serving Spartanburg community for 30 years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Master Deputy Tony Ivey is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement. Ivey began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a uniform patrol deputy and was later signed to the crime prevention unit where he taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and also supervised the neighborhood watch program.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night. The district said families that are eligible...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Oconee Memorial Hospital saves newborn with first-time procedure

SENECA, S.C. — Upstate doctors are calling the life-saving efforts for one newborn a miracle. Doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital did a procedure they haven't previously been able to do before to keep the baby girl alive. The Martin family's trip to the hospital Thursday...
SENECA, SC
lander.edu

Nursing Professor Honored for Work with VIMM

Lander University Associate Professor of Nursing Ashley Lee is presented with a certificate issued by the South Carolina House of Representatives honoring her previous work with Volunteers in Medical Missions (VIMM), a nonprofit organization based in Seneca, S.C., that provides health care to individuals living in impoverished countries. Pictured, from left to right, are Dr. Holisa Wharton, dean of the William Preston Turner School of Nursing; Representative John McCravy, of Greenwood; Lee; and Assistant Professor of Nursing Rachel Coats.
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

