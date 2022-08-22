ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7T0R_0hQyepxp00

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma.

This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:

“SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is strongly considering Tulsa, Oklahoma for its next All Sports store location. SCHEELS has been partnering with the City of Tulsa on plans, and looks forward to the city’s approval process this week so project details can be finalized. The $130 million project will bring the first SCHEELS to Oklahoma and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 if approved. Tulsa will be the employee-owned company’s 34th location, and will create more than 400 jobs for the community.”

The location at Woodland Hills Malls was best known for housing Sears as an anchor store, until the departments store filed for bankruptcy back in 2018.

Right now, the building is occupied by an Overstock Furniture and Mattress furniture store that has closing soon signs posted on the store front.

Partner Tulsa has been working with Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, to bring the agreement to fruition.

On Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council will decide whether or not to approve a resolution that will create a tax increment finance district, or TIF district, that will serve as an incentive to getting Scheels to move forward with plans to demolish the current structure and build a $130 million dollar store.

