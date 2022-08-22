ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

State to hear early voting case Sept. 13

With voter access continuing to be a major issue nationwide, a local case involving the number of early balloting sites that will be open in Surry County this fall is expected to be settled soon. A matter normally decided by the Surry Board of Elections has been shifted to the...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Jones alums to honor historic status at reunion

It’s always special when former classmates who shared a unique period in history get together, and an upcoming reunion of J.J. Jones High School graduates in Mount Airy will have added significance. This will include a number of activities centered around the auditorium of the former all-black campus on...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Changes OK’d for city Library Board

One member has left the Mount Airy Library Board and been replaced by another, with a third person reappointed to that group. The terms of both Emily Loftis and Mike Marion expired earlier this summer, with Loftis expressing interest in serving another with that board. It is a city advisory group that oversees the operation of the local public library that is part of a regional system.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Koozies building sold to local buyer

J&E Properties previously acquired Mittman body shop site. A dangerous building in Mount Airy that’s attracted much attention from city officials in recent months is now in the hands of a local business with some definite plans for the property. “Bobby Koehler has purchased the Koozies building with the...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Sports
City
Government
Mount Airy News

Park Drive acreage rezoned for business

PQA Healthcare office, located at 701 S. Main St. in Dobson, is seen. PQA was the applicant of record for the rezoning request of the 35 acres located behind Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners approved last week a rezoning request for...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

‘Nepotism’ rule tweaked over hiring need

Mount Airy officials have approved a change to municipal personnel regulations aimed at securing employees for hard-to-fill-job vacancies. Previously, the employing of an immediate family member of anyone on Mount Airy’s governing board, the city manager or a department head has not been allowed. However, under a change approved...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
ourdavie.com

Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
Hugh Campbell
Mount Airy News

Locals stand out at Galax fiddlers convention

GALAX, Va. — Although only one captured first place in their respective competition categories, contestants from the Surry County area represented it well at the recent Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention. Ten top finishers are listed for all individual adult categories and five in each youth division, along with...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

New area code coming to parts of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina, which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
#Arpa#Signage#Arts Council#American Football
wcti12.com

Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Police reports

• An Elkin woman was arrested in Mount Airy Tuesday on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense, according to city police reports. Meghan Danielle Macemore, 27, of 130 Hill St., was taken into custody at the probation office on State Street after she was found to be the subject of that charge, which had been filed by Elkin authorities on July 27 with no other details listed. Macemore also is accused of second-degree trespassing in a warrant issued on the same date in Elkin.
ELKIN, NC
FOX8 News

Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
WILDLIFE
FOX8 News

Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?

(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
LOTTERY
kiss951.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC

