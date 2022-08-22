ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail

SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
North Olmsted planning aesthetic enhancements to ODOT’s Great Northern Boulevard bridge project

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to major infrastructure projects, cities these days are jumping at the opportunity to beautify entrances into their communities. That’s exactly what’s planned in North Olmsted, where the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), as part of its $6.4 million project to repair seven Cuyahoga County bridges, will be renovating the Great Northern Boulevard bridge over Interstate 480.
Cleveland seeking alternatives to Opportunity Corridor for site of new police headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb is reconsidering plans from former Mayor Frank Jackson to build a new Cleveland police headquarters along Opportunity Corridor. At Bibb’s request, city officials are currently exploring alternative sites, but haven’t ruled out the Opportunity Corridor plans either, according to Chief Integrated Development Officer Jeff Epstein and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah.
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2

Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
