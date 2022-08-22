Read full article on original website
Related
Wedo Park retention basin pre-construction work continues in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Aug. 23 meeting unanimously approved two ordinances that allow pre-construction work to continue for a planned retention basin in Wedo Park. The basin will occupy nearly 5 acres of the 6-acre park and control storm water runoff in Ward...
Summit County Museums for All program adds 3 additional attractions
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County’s Museums for All, a program that offers community members with U.S. government-issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards discounted admissions to area museums and attractions, now includes three more attractions: Hower House, Hale Farm & Village, and Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.
Pearl Crossing gains final Middleburg Heights commission approval
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail
SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
Scouts prove to be worthy community citizens: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Ask a Scout for help. From many recent experiences, I can tell you that the boys and dads from Scout Troop 513 are a great example of Scouting. They have helped us at Heritage Farm on several occasions, including this past week. The City of Brunswick had...
Solon council approves law firm to represent city in service union negotiations
SOLON, Ohio – City Council has authorized the Zashin & Rich law firm of Cleveland to represent the city in labor negotiations with the newly formed Solon Service Department Union. Council passed the legislation at a special meeting Friday (Aug. 26). City Law Director Thomas Lobe had told council...
In state-of-city address, Highland Heights mayor touches on achievements, explains upcoming ballot issue
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Chuck Brunello Jr. delivered his second state-of-the-city address Thursday (Aug. 25) at the Highland Heights Community Center. He spoke of a city that, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, remains “a wonderful place to live, raise a family, work or even own a business.”
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
Richmond Heights improving safety at apartments by requiring entrance cameras, parking lot lighting
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Eleven months ago, Police Chief Thomas Wetzel spoke to City Council about his request to make cameras mandatory at the entrances of all apartment buildings. That request, which council made law, is now in effect and is already aiding police in their efforts to make multi-unit...
Gates Mills estate called Oz offers serenity, privacy for $1.2M: House of the Week
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- You may have driven past the “Oz” sign at 7200 Mayfield Rd. just east of I-271 and wondered what’s behind all those trees. Follow the (not yellow) brick road and you’ll find an estate named after the magical setting of L. Frank Baum’s series of novels.
Cleveland.com news quiz for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022: Cleveland has a 15-year master plan for what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Officials in Cleveland are considering putting another plan in place for improvements to the city. Do you know what it’s for this time?. If so, then you should get at least one question correct in this week’s news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events in Northeast Ohio from the past week.
North Olmsted planning aesthetic enhancements to ODOT’s Great Northern Boulevard bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to major infrastructure projects, cities these days are jumping at the opportunity to beautify entrances into their communities. That’s exactly what’s planned in North Olmsted, where the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), as part of its $6.4 million project to repair seven Cuyahoga County bridges, will be renovating the Great Northern Boulevard bridge over Interstate 480.
Cleveland seeking alternatives to Opportunity Corridor for site of new police headquarters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb is reconsidering plans from former Mayor Frank Jackson to build a new Cleveland police headquarters along Opportunity Corridor. At Bibb’s request, city officials are currently exploring alternative sites, but haven’t ruled out the Opportunity Corridor plans either, according to Chief Integrated Development Officer Jeff Epstein and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah.
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
North Olmsted City Schools finishing consolidation, preparing for new year
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted City Schools is going old school for the new school year, which officially starts after Labor Day weekend. The delay was designed to provide plenty of extra time for the reconfigured district to prepare for its new look. The consolidation of Birch Primary School...
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2
Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle honors Orange City Schools staff members
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Four Orange City Schools staff members were recognized as the Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle Staff Members of the Year at the district’s 2022 Staff Convocation Day Aug. 18. This year’s winners were Dominic Favazzo, guidance counselor and guidance department chairman at Orange High...
Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1