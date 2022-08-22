You nominated your favorite teachers and today we announced the winner. Nominated by Sadie Ferguson, Emily Paxton is a teacher at Highland High School. Sadie says, “She is THE best human being that I know! And the best mom to the cutest 5-year-old! She is always willing to help anyone and everyone. That said, she deserves to do something for herself! She gives her all to the kids that she teaches and tries to make learning fun. She has also had a hard few months, having some ups and downs with mental health. There is no one more deserving than Emily!”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO