ABC 4
The 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair is back in person
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – After missing a year, then hosting it virtually for two years, the Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair is back live, in-person at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City for its 36th year celebration. The tasty local fundraiser benefits the services and programs provided by The Road Home, which supports Utah’s homeless community.
ABC 4
Screen Chatter – New films this week on August 26, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for something great to watch this weekend, there are plenty of new projects to choose from. Whether it’s a romantic comedy, an action flick or an edgy thriller, film critic Tony Toscano has your latest film reviews. For the...
ABC 4
Utah Renaissance Faire celebrating 10th anniversary
LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire welcomes the Knights of Mayhem and the Vikings of Utah for it’s special 10th Anniversary festivities. The Utah Valley Fine Arts Council puts on the annual Utah Renaissance Faire. This year’s faire will be August 26th and 27th...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s 2022 Oktoberfest is here – and it’s celebrating 50 years
Yep, you read that right, Snowbird’s outpost of the historic Bavarian bash is a half-century old this year. If that’s not a reason to raise a glass and a smile, I don’t know what is. Apparently the first ever Utah beer and brats fest was visited by...
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
ABC 4
Teacher makeover winner announced
You nominated your favorite teachers and today we announced the winner. Nominated by Sadie Ferguson, Emily Paxton is a teacher at Highland High School. Sadie says, “She is THE best human being that I know! And the best mom to the cutest 5-year-old! She is always willing to help anyone and everyone. That said, she deserves to do something for herself! She gives her all to the kids that she teaches and tries to make learning fun. She has also had a hard few months, having some ups and downs with mental health. There is no one more deserving than Emily!”
gastronomicslc.com
Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues
Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
ABC 4
Cyclists of all ability levels prepare for The Summit Challenge
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The National Ability Center’s Annual Summit Challenge, one of Utah’s largest rides for cyclists of all abilities, is set for Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Park City. Starting at 7 a.m., the race will run through the scenic mountains and valley of Summit and Wasatch counties. There are multiple distance courses available for riders to participate in, ranging from 16 to 100 miles.
ABC 4
Northern warmth and southern storms
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek! Weather-wise, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had on Thursday across the state. That will mean northern Utah gets mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs running about 3-5 degrees above normal while the southern two-thirds of the state and eastern Utah get more wet weather potential.
ABC 4
This newly-renovated studio is now ready to make perfect homes possible
(Good Things Utah) There are countless decisions to be made when constructing a dream space. For over 20 years, Fieldstone Homes have been in the business of making these dreams a reality for homeowners across the state. With communities sprinkled across the Wasatch Front, the award-winning builder has something out there for every taste. When a buyer chooses Fieldstone, a world of design possibilities opens up.
Park City Mountain announces opening dates, new changes this fall/winter season
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Skiers and snowboarders, mark your calendars as Park City Mountain announces its 2022-23 opening dates this fall and winter season. Get ready to hit the slopes beginning Friday, Nov. 18 as the world-class resort officially opens to the public at both Park City Mountain Village and Canyons Village. Daily lift […]
Car window smashed; gear stolen from Search and Rescue volunteer
On Tuesday morning, a search and rescue volunteer from Utah County went to her vehicle and noticed the window was smashed and her gear was stolen.
gastronomicslc.com
This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game
Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
KSLTV
Utah family feels like they’re being targeted over acceptance flags
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy family said they’re fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. “They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn’t quite figure out what was happening,” said Robert Smith. For...
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
KSLTV
Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
