Saint Louis, MO

Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
ATLANTA, GA
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout

With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
ATLANTA, GA
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orioles fan not wasting time giving Adley Rutschman legendary status

Rookie Adley Rutshman has apparently cemented his status as a Baltimore Orioles legend already. In 2019, the Baltimore Orioles used their first-overall selection on Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman. Nearly three years later, Rutschman’s work in the minor leagues gave the Orioles confidence in calling him up to the majors. So far, he has been everything the team and fanbase could have hoped for.
BALTIMORE, MD
