Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)
Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Buck Showalter on Yankee Stadium crowd: 'Almost as good as ours that we had at Citi Field'
Mets manager Buck Showalter said the crowd at Yankee Stadium for this week’s Subway Series was “almost as good” as the one at Citi Field last month.
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout
With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Orioles fan not wasting time giving Adley Rutschman legendary status
Rookie Adley Rutshman has apparently cemented his status as a Baltimore Orioles legend already. In 2019, the Baltimore Orioles used their first-overall selection on Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman. Nearly three years later, Rutschman’s work in the minor leagues gave the Orioles confidence in calling him up to the majors. So far, he has been everything the team and fanbase could have hoped for.
FanSided
