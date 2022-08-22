With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO