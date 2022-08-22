ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEG Details Expansive Renovation Plans at Crypto.com Arena

By Mike Barnes
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
There are big changes afoot at Crypto.com Arena, the concert host and home of the Los Angeles Kings, Lakers, Clippers and Sparks.

On Monday, arena owner AEG unveiled details of its “nine-figure investment” in improvements and property-wide upgrades to the 23-year-old building and adjacent L.A. LIVE Xbox Plaza.

The project, which began in May and is being done in phases, is expected to be completed by fall 2024, but some of the enhancements will be in place when the 2022-23 NHL and NBA seasons kick off in October.

The renovations include:

  • A reimagined City View Terrace with flexible indoor-outdoor dining and entertainment opportunities where fans can gather while overlooking the downtown L.A. skyline to the north and the arena bowl to the south
  • New main concourse suites near in the corners that will provide guests with the closest view of the action on the court, ice or stage
  • The development of a multilevel Tunnel Club that will feature new hospitality spaces and an exclusive viewing experience that affords some season-ticket holders and VIPs a backstage window to watch players and performers as they enter and exit the locker rooms;
  • A reimagined Chairman’s Club downstairs in the arena’s most exclusive location
  • Two new LED screens and ribbon boards inside and two new electronic marquees outside
  • An upgraded restaurant on the main level
  • A refresh of entrances
  • New food offerings

Plus, the expansion of the Xbox Plaza on Chick Hearn Court will create an outdoor community space that connects with the arena and eliminates automobile traffic.

Crypto.com Arena is adding suites on the main concourse level.

“This comprehensive and wide-ranging project is the most significant re-imagining of our home in the history of our arena,” AEG Sports COO Kelly Cheeseman said in a statement. “The upgrades will not only improve everybody’s experience, but it will also provide a new life and energy into our arena beginning this fall. When completed, we will have worked from floor to ceiling to enhance every fan’s overall experience.”

The renovations will be overseen by the former Staples Center’s original architects, Ron Turner and Dan Meis, even though they now work at unaffiliated firms (Turner is principal/global director of sports for Gensler, while Meis leads his own firm, MEIS). PCL Construction will reprise its role as general contractor.

The building, renamed Crypto.com Arena in December as part of a $700 million, 20-year deal with the cryptocurrency platform, will remain open during all the changes. The Clippers are exiting for their own place in Inglewood in time for the 2024-25 NBA season.

