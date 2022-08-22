ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Boston's Jarren Duran batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran will start in centerfield on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu leading off for Yankees on Friday night

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu will operate first base after Anthony Rizzo was rested in Oakland. In a matchup versus left-hander JP Sears, our models project LeMahieu to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

White Sox position Romy Gonzalez at second base on Friday night

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is batting leadoff in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will operate second base after Josh Harrison was shifted to third and Yoan Moncada was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Tommy Henry, our models project Gonzalez to score 7.9 FanDuel points at...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kerry Carpenter sitting Friday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Miguel Cabrera will replace Carpenter in the designated hitter role and bat fifth. Miggy has a $2,100 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.7 FanDuel points....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura hitting sixth in Milwaukee's Friday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura is starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura will man second base after Kolten Wong was rested at home versus Cubs' left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Hiura to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Angels place Taylor Ward on restricted list on Friday

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Taylor Ward was placed on the restricted list on Friday. Ward will miss time in Toronto for protocol reasons. Expect Ryan Aguilar to see more at-bats against the Blue Jays while Ward is inactive. Per Baseball Savant on 276 batted balls this season, Ward has recorded...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Cal Stevenson operating in center field for Oakland on Friday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cal Stevenson is batting eighth in Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Stevenson will man center field after Skye Bolt was placed on the 10-day injured list with a knee ailment. numberFire's models project Stevenson to score 5.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Greg Allen in Pirates' Friday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Allen is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Allen for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock hitting fifth for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is starting in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pollock will man right field after Gavin Sheets was given the night off in Chicago. numberFire's models project Pollock to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Chavis for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Myles Straw taking over center field on Friday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will patrol center field after Will Benson was given a breather on the road. In a matchup versus Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Straw to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo starting Friday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Perdomo is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Perdomo for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Guardians position Tyler Freeman at third base on Friday night

Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Freeman will operate third base after Jose Ramirez was chosen as Cleveland's designated hitter, Josh Naylor was moved to first base, and Owen Miller was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Luplow for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ

