Baltimore, MD

Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Maryland Sports
Local
South Carolina State
State
Maryland Football
Local
Govans, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Gus Edwards
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland announces trio of future non conference opponents, including longtime ACC foe

Maryland football announced some nonconference matchups on Wednesday. The Terps will even be playing a former ACC opponent in the future per a Maryland press release. Maryland will 1st be playing Towson in 2025, followed by James Madison in 2027, and then Wake Forest in 2030 (away) and 2031 (home). Maryland has dominated Wake Forest in the all-time series with a 43-18 record against the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest beat Maryland 34-10 the last time they played back in 2013.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Sporting News

Dominate your 2022 fantasy football draft with Draft Sharks' Draft War Room

What could be better than fantasy football draft day? Well, how about making it even successful for you while also making it tougher for your opponents?. That’s the goal of the Draft Sharks’ Draft War Room, and it’s doing a lot of work behind the scenes so you don’t have to.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun high school football preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school football season in the Baltimore area: Storylines to watch Nationally ranked and area No. 1 St. Frances is taking its show on the road. The top-ranked Panthers, coming off an 8-1 campaign, are ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps and are in the top five in most other national publications. They open their 10-game slate with five out-of-state ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Front Office Sports

Leonsis Adds Baltimore Orioles to Shopping List

Ted Leonsis and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein are considering a bid for the Washington Nationals, but they also have a neighboring team on their radar. The two have reportedly told people connected to the Baltimore Orioles that they would consider bidding if the team became available. While the Nationals...

