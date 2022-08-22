ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer. "My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long

The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bleacher Report

Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally

The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Jameis Winston Praised for Strong Preseason Showing for Saints vs. Chargers

There was one storyline that mattered far more than the others for the New Orleans Saints during Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jameis Winston returned to the field after missing the first two preseason games with a right foot sprain he suffered during practice on Aug. 8. It was all the more concerning since a torn ACL ended his 2021 campaign early after he went 5-2 as a starter through seven games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Davante Adams Says He put No. 29 on Alarm Clock as Hall of Fame Motivation

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has a unique way of motivating himself as he prepares for his ninth season in the NFL. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Adams explained why he put the No. 29 on his alarm clock as a daily reminder of what he's chasing.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin Announces NFL Retirement After 4 Seasons

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a four-year NFL career. Griffin wrote in The Players' Tribune he's accepted an offer from commissioner Roger Goodell to become part of the NFL Legends Community, which was originally made at a meeting during Super Bowl week in February:
SEATTLE, WA

