ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvBju_0hQydzks00

Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.

Locke took that step after prosecutors said that Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case.

The “Trap Queen” rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

RELATED: Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat

RELATED: Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the top charge in an indictment against him. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison while federal sentencing guidelines are likely to recommend additional years in prison.

Maxwell and five co-defendants were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

The scheme allegedly involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Maxwell rose to prominence after “Trap Queen,” his debut single, reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home

A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fetty Wap
RadarOnline

Fetty Wap Facing 40 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Drug Charges

Fetty Wap could be locked up for a long time. Radar has learned the Trap Queen singer is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges related to his October arrest. Fetty plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in a Long Island court on Monday, a rep for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed. While the rapper — whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell — could get slapped with four decades behind bars, RadarOnline.com can...
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Sentencing#Heroin#Facetime#The U S Postal Service
musictimes.com

Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Burglar, 26, who stole thousands of pounds from neighbour to settle drugs debt but avoided jail because he is transitioning to be man and it could 'affect his mental health' is ordered to repay £1

A burglar who stole thousands from a vulnerable neighbour and avoided jail because he is transitioning was ordered to pay just £1 by a court today. Kyle Jay Andrew, of Truro, Cornwall, stole £1,500 from a neighbour to buy drugs and settle his debts, but claimed another £1,500 he received was a 'legitimate gift'.
MENTAL HEALTH
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy