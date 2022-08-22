ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Indiana Education
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WIBC.com

Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

North Dakota judge blocks abortion ban trigger law while legal challenges continue

A North Dakota judge continued a pause on a state trigger law that would have outlawed abortion in the state. Extending a temporary restraining order that blocked the state abortion ban from going into effect on July 28, South Central Judicial District Judge Bruce Romanick granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ensuring abortion access would continue until a trial challenging the law was completed.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Oregon sees surge in out-of-state visitors seeking abortions

Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. "We are definitely seeing an uptick as more and more trigger...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Fox News

Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTHR

Here's why Indiana teachers are leaving the classroom for good

INDIANAPOLIS — There is no secret that this school year has presented a challenge for school districts in Indiana to staff their classrooms. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill pointed out that not just teachers are in short supply, but also support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Texas judge rules law preventing adults under 21 from carrying handguns violates Second Amendment

A Texas judge ruled that a state law preventing adults under 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. Carrying a handgun in Texas wasn’t a problem for gun-owning adults who had a license to do so. However, because the state didn’t hand out licenses for anyone under 21, legal handgun owners were prevented from carrying their firearms outside of their homes.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Tout#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Democrats
wbaa.org

Nearly 300,000 Hoosiers could have their student loans canceled

Around 294,000 Hoosiers could have their student loans wiped away under President Joe Biden's effort to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt. Even more could have what they owe decreased or totally forgiven if they qualify for Biden’s effort to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients. There are more than 150,800 Indiana recipients of this grant to help low-income students pay for higher education.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Your check’s in the mail

DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Experts: Women in Indiana could still manage medical abortion after new law takes effect

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana's new restrictions on abortion take effect Sept. 15, there are questions about whether women could still have medical abortions in the state. As of last year, medical abortions accounted for more than half of the abortion procedures in Indiana. Local law experts tell our partners at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson women likely could still manage a medical abortion for two reasons.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy