DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Gov. Youngkin promises to use 'full weight' of office to protect parents' rights
Fairfax County, Va. schools joined a list of school districts across the nation pushing to inject teachers and administration between parents and children. While much of the controversy began when the school district reinstated mask mandates if the community COVID level is high. However, more recently, new training materials for teachers in the district are causing a stir.
Crist slams DeSantis voters after winning Florida gubernatorial nomination: 'I don't want your vote'
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist had some harsh words for supporters of his Republican opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his first press conference as the Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wednesday morning. "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. And I don't want your vote. If you...
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
North Dakota judge blocks abortion ban trigger law while legal challenges continue
A North Dakota judge continued a pause on a state trigger law that would have outlawed abortion in the state. Extending a temporary restraining order that blocked the state abortion ban from going into effect on July 28, South Central Judicial District Judge Bruce Romanick granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ensuring abortion access would continue until a trial challenging the law was completed.
Oregon sees surge in out-of-state visitors seeking abortions
Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. "We are definitely seeing an uptick as more and more trigger...
Cassy Garcia: Biden’s Student Loan Handout Is Ridiculous And Outrageous
Republican nominee for Congress in Texas’ 28th District Cassy Garcia joins Fox Across America With guest host Sean Duffy to shed light on the unfairness of the White House’s recently unveiled student loan forgiveness plan. “I went to college in the district, local, University of Texas Pan American,...
Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.
Here's why Indiana teachers are leaving the classroom for good
INDIANAPOLIS — There is no secret that this school year has presented a challenge for school districts in Indiana to staff their classrooms. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill pointed out that not just teachers are in short supply, but also support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
Texas judge rules law preventing adults under 21 from carrying handguns violates Second Amendment
A Texas judge ruled that a state law preventing adults under 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. Carrying a handgun in Texas wasn’t a problem for gun-owning adults who had a license to do so. However, because the state didn’t hand out licenses for anyone under 21, legal handgun owners were prevented from carrying their firearms outside of their homes.
'Not sure' student loan handout 'works,' admits former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill on MSNBC
Former Democratic senator from Missouri and MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill expressed doubts on Friday over whether President Biden’s student loan handout policy was good idea. Talking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist, McCaskill said she’s "not sure" that Biden’s plan to absolve $10,000 of federal student loan debt...
Trump raid search warrant affidavit unsealed: Read the document
A judge on Friday approved the unsealing of the affidavit aiming to justify the warrant for the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Read the document with redactions below. App users: Click here.
Los Angeles, San Francisco billboards warn residents not to move to Texas, citing Uvalde school shooting
Billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco are urging Californians to resist the urge to move to Texas as the state faces an exodus of residents leaving for the Lone Star state. The billboards use the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 school children and two teachers were killed...
Nearly 300,000 Hoosiers could have their student loans canceled
Around 294,000 Hoosiers could have their student loans wiped away under President Joe Biden's effort to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt. Even more could have what they owe decreased or totally forgiven if they qualify for Biden’s effort to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients. There are more than 150,800 Indiana recipients of this grant to help low-income students pay for higher education.
Texas county overwhelmed by 911 calls related to migrants: System is 'stretched to the limit'
A Texas police official said Thursday the continuing influx of migrants has overwhelmed the local police department, slowing down first responders in handling 911 calls. Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the migrant influx is pushing the system "to the limit." "We're averaging...
State agency sues student housing company, alleging discrimination
The Indiana Civil Rights Commission's executive director has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the Alight West Lafayette apartment complex over discrimination due to a newborn child. A student couple signed a one-year lease for a four-bedroom apartment July 1 with Alight West Lafayette, according to the lawsuit....
Your check’s in the mail
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Holcomb shrugs off potential business impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident the Hoosier State's overall pro-business climate typically will outweigh any concerns a company looking at coming to, or expanding in, Indiana may have about the state's near-total abortion ban. The Republican chief executive signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 1 mere hours after it was...
Experts: Women in Indiana could still manage medical abortion after new law takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana's new restrictions on abortion take effect Sept. 15, there are questions about whether women could still have medical abortions in the state. As of last year, medical abortions accounted for more than half of the abortion procedures in Indiana. Local law experts tell our partners at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson women likely could still manage a medical abortion for two reasons.
