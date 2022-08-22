ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg armed suspect in custody

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Trooper Megan Frazer has reported that the suspect is now in custody and thanked everyone who shared the information given by police. She stated that more information will become available. PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
Middletown, PA
Education
local21news.com

Shooting investigation conducted in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shots fired were reported on August 24 at about 8:00PM in the area of South 21 and Berryhill Streets, Harrisburg Police say. Authorities reported that upon arrival, they discovered multiple shell casings in the vicinity where the shooting occurred. Police say that shortly after,...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hazing#High School Football#Highschoolsports#Middletown High School#Footbal
local21news.com

Man arrested after strangling, assaulting family member, police say

On August 24, Upper Allen Police were informed of an active assault on the 600 block of Gettysburg Rd. in Mechanicsburg, PA. Through an investigation, police discovered 29-year-old Cody Moyer assaulted and strangled a female family member. During the assault, Moyer used force preventing her from escaping the structure. Following...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police search for shooting suspect in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard on August 24 at approximately 8:21PM. Authorities say that one victim was found at the incident and was transported to the hospital where they...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
local21news.com

Community mural shows the unity of Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Harrisburg's community mural is complete and was unveiled Thursday at Harrisburg High School-John Harris Campus. The mosaic includes over 1,000 pieces of glass tiles, decorated by Harrisburg residents during this year's ArtsFest. The artwork represents Harrisburg's community through art. "The way things have been...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Third of four defendants found guilty in connection with 2016 Lancaster Co. homicide

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury convicted the third of four defendants in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. The jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday before finding 46-year-old Kristopher Smith of Narvon guilty of killing Pitch following a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man convicted for 2015 Lancaster County murder denied appeal

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Victor Tirado, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of a man in Lancaster, was today denied a request for an appeal. Tirado, 57, was convicted in 2018 for the first-degree murder of Rahdir Jahi Maxton. Tirado reported to the...
local21news.com

Road reopens following crash in Adams Co., coroner called

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On August 26, there was a crash on Abbottstown Pike between Deer Trail Dr. and Green Springs Rd., Berwick Township in Adams County involving two vehicles with one fatality, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to state police, the driver of the first vehicle was...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New Holland man charged with arson following 2021 barn fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Charles J. (CJ) Newswanger of New Holland in connection to a barn fire that happened last spring. Newswanger is charged with Arson, Criminal Conspiracy, Agricultural Vandalism, and Causing or Risking a Catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire onthe morning of April 8, 2021.
NEW HOLLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy