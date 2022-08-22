Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Related
local21news.com
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
local21news.com
Middletown High School football season canceled following new video evidence
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Area School District has canceled its 2022 football season. In a letter from the Superintendent on August 24, 2022, they say a video shows more involvement from students in hazing than originally thought. The letter from the superintendent said the district has obtained...
local21news.com
Shippensburg armed suspect in custody
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Trooper Megan Frazer has reported that the suspect is now in custody and thanked everyone who shared the information given by police. She stated that more information will become available. PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury...
local21news.com
Swatara Police hold active shooter drill with Steelton-Highspire School District
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Warning: The following content can be graphic for some. With the start of the new school year, police and other emergency responders held an active shooter drill with the Steelton-Highspire School District on Friday, practicing in case an emergency happened. Swatara Township Police and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
New Middletown hazing video discovered, thoughts from within the community
The first domino already falling, with QB, Bamm Appleby, trading in his Middletown Blue Raiders jersey and transferring to Steel High. We will see how many more follow with no Friday night lights shining on the field after new hazing video sacks any chance of a football season. It’s a...
local21news.com
Satanic Temple approved for event at Northern York County School District
Northern York County School District School of Directors in a statement said an application was approved for "the Satanic Temple to use our facility as we were required to do so by Board police No. 707." The statement continues to say an event will be held on September 24. The...
local21news.com
Shooting investigation conducted in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shots fired were reported on August 24 at about 8:00PM in the area of South 21 and Berryhill Streets, Harrisburg Police say. Authorities reported that upon arrival, they discovered multiple shell casings in the vicinity where the shooting occurred. Police say that shortly after,...
local21news.com
Middletown starting QB transfers after season canceled: what is the transfer process?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In the wake of the announcement from the Middletown School District regarding their High School football team season cancelation, at least one player has decided to transfer. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby will be playing at Steel-High this season. Steel-High head coach Andrew Erby confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Rival helping rival: Steel-High invites Middletown band, cheerleaders to join home games
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — The Middletown Area School District band and cheerleader team has gotten an offer to still perform this season, even though the high school's football season has been canceled. A source close to the Steel-High football team tells CBS 21 the superintendent has invited the Middletown...
local21news.com
Man arrested after strangling, assaulting family member, police say
On August 24, Upper Allen Police were informed of an active assault on the 600 block of Gettysburg Rd. in Mechanicsburg, PA. Through an investigation, police discovered 29-year-old Cody Moyer assaulted and strangled a female family member. During the assault, Moyer used force preventing her from escaping the structure. Following...
local21news.com
Police search for shooting suspect in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard on August 24 at approximately 8:21PM. Authorities say that one victim was found at the incident and was transported to the hospital where they...
local21news.com
Road rage incident leads to gunshots in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Swatara Township Police received a report on August 26 about a road rage incident along Route 322 East that resulted in multiple gunshots being fired. Police say that the victim reported that he was driving east bound down the Hummelstown Hill when he changed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
local21news.com
Nurse steals identity and over $2,000 from 97-year-old man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Allen Township Police were advised to call security from Bethany Village retirement home where a resident reported that his debit card was stolen. After confirming details with security, police say that they were dispatched to the retirement home to meet with the 97-year-old...
local21news.com
Community mural shows the unity of Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Harrisburg's community mural is complete and was unveiled Thursday at Harrisburg High School-John Harris Campus. The mosaic includes over 1,000 pieces of glass tiles, decorated by Harrisburg residents during this year's ArtsFest. The artwork represents Harrisburg's community through art. "The way things have been...
local21news.com
Third of four defendants found guilty in connection with 2016 Lancaster Co. homicide
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury convicted the third of four defendants in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. The jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday before finding 46-year-old Kristopher Smith of Narvon guilty of killing Pitch following a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court.
local21news.com
Harrisburg University welcomes students for first fully in-person year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — When CBS 21’s Hallie Jacobs walked through the dorms of Harrisburg University, she was met with a mixture of excited and nervous faces. But most students are just happy to be getting back to a sense of normalcy after virtual learning for the past several years.
local21news.com
Man convicted for 2015 Lancaster County murder denied appeal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Victor Tirado, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of a man in Lancaster, was today denied a request for an appeal. Tirado, 57, was convicted in 2018 for the first-degree murder of Rahdir Jahi Maxton. Tirado reported to the...
local21news.com
Road reopens following crash in Adams Co., coroner called
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On August 26, there was a crash on Abbottstown Pike between Deer Trail Dr. and Green Springs Rd., Berwick Township in Adams County involving two vehicles with one fatality, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to state police, the driver of the first vehicle was...
local21news.com
New Holland man charged with arson following 2021 barn fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Charles J. (CJ) Newswanger of New Holland in connection to a barn fire that happened last spring. Newswanger is charged with Arson, Criminal Conspiracy, Agricultural Vandalism, and Causing or Risking a Catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire onthe morning of April 8, 2021.
Comments / 0