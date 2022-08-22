Getting Answers: drought’s possible impact on fall foliage season

Read full article on original website
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bay State saw some much-needed rain on Tuesday, but was it enough to alleviate the drought we are currently in?. West Springfield will begin implementing new water restrictions starting on Friday. West Springfield Deputy Director of Water Jeffrey Auer told Western Mass News that these measures are critical right now as the drought continues this summer.
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
Drought conditions continue to worsen across Massachusetts
More regions of the state are now considered in either significant or critical drought conditions, according to the latest status reported by the state Wednesday.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
Western Massachusetts is in severe drought and local farms are feeling the impact.
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A microburst is suspected to have occurred in South Hadley after intense storms that moved through the area Tuesday and left trees, wires, and utility poles down throughout the town. “The worst 10 seconds I’ve seen here. All other storms were long and we expected damage....
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Burnett Road in Chicopee is currently closed due a pole being down in the area of the Ludlow town line, according to Chicopee Police. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. People are asked to seek alternative routes while crews respond to the situation.
As summer draws to a close and fall begins to ramp up, several beloved annual fairs are returning across Massachusetts. The Big E and other agricultural fairs return to Massachusetts with entertainment, games and food, including chocolate covered bacon, deep-fried Oreos and “German fries.”. See below to learn more...
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain this week caused a damaging mudslide in Greenfield. One family in particular has quite the cleanup on their hands. “It was quite the sight. You can see the holes and washed everything out…It went into my bedroom went into the cellar. It was pouring in pretty good down there,” said John Middleton of Greenfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
Leslie Harris said she’s heard similar sentiments from numerous people who visited Quonquont Farm in Whately this summer. Over her six-year tenure as the Quonquont Farm Manager, Harris has seen the farm suffer from three significant droughts. She said this year’s drought is “by far the worse.”
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PHOTOS: Neighbors come together to help South Hadley family clean up after storm
A tree branch fell onto a South Hadley resident's car Tuesday afternoon in the storm but when the rain cleared, neighbors came out and helped clean up.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
