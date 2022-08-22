Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska High School Athlete of the Week?

By Nathan Charles

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Nebraska High School Athlete of the Week for August 15-21. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com .

The fall sports calendar offered Week 0 football and the opening of softball and girls golf to whet the appetite. Everything gets back into full swing this week when boys tennis and volleyball join the mix. Several varsity athletes have already caught our attention and made the first list of the season for Athlete of the Week. Who’s your pick?

Hannah Allen, Lakeview Junior Softball

Allen starred in both the circle and at the plate, striking out 11 Grand Island Central Catholic hitters and driving in four runs on a double and a home run. Her seventh-inning blast earned the Lady Vikes an exciting 10-8 walk-off victory.

Lucy Barrett, Lincoln East Softball

The Spartans finished the Bellevue East tournament 2-2 and finished the weekend with an 8-7 win over Millard South thanks to Barrett’s walk off homer. She also had a long ball in the fourth inning.

Liam Blaser, Columbus Football

Blaser was part of a ground and pound Discoverer attack that totaled 314 rushing yards. He had 161 of those and scored the final three touchdowns for a Columbus team that earned a third straight win over rival Fremont.

Chamar Brown, Creighton Prep Football

Brown was a workhorse for the Junior Jays in the season opener, piling up 178 yards and a touchdown.

Desi Cuevas, Millard North Softball

Cuevas and the Mustangs won three of four at the Bellevue East Invite thanks to her five hits, three RBIs and two home runs. She also stole three bases in a tournament victory over North Platte.

Hudson Cunnings, Fremont Football

Cunnings was stopped short of the goal line on the sideline at the 1 on the final play of the game in Friday’s loss to Columbus but was likely the MVP even in a losing effort. Cunnings piled up nearly 400 yards of offense, passing 11 of 17 for 171 yards and a touchdown while also rolling up 218 yards rushing on 22 caries and two more scores.

Adi Fahrnbruch, Aurora Softball

The varsity rookie had quite the start to the season, picking up five hits, five RBIs and two runs scored in the Huskies first three games. Fahrnbruch’s best was in a losing effort to Cozad that included a 3 for 4 performance, four runs driven in and two doubles.

Maddia Groff, Marian Softball

Groff was a tough-luck loser in Thursday’s season-opener when her offense could only muster one run against Gretna’s Alexis Jensen, who’s also a candidate this week for AOTW. Groff was nearly as good with 12 strikeouts. Over the weekend at the Bellevue East Invite, Groff smashed six hits, drove in eight runs, had a double and two homers. In the circle she picked up all four pitching wins, allowed just three earned runs and struck out 37.

Alexis Jensen, Gretna Softball

Jensen went head-to-head with Omaha Maria senior Maddia Groff in a 2-1 Dragon win Thursday that included 15 strikeouts. She started with nine Ks in the first four innings.

Devyn Jones, Papillion-La Vista South Football

Jones was part of a solid Titan ground attack and found the end zone three times. He capped an eight-minute drive in the first quarter, gave his team the lead for good on a 2-yard run in the third quarter then provided the answer to a North Platte touchdown with his third score of the game in the fourth.

Danny Kaelin, Bellevue West Football

Kaelin’s debut as the starting QB couldn’t have gone much better on Friday against No. 7 Creighton Prep. Following a shared system, a year ago, Kaelin took the reins full time in a top-10 matchup, tossed four touchdown passes and went 23 for 31 with 268 yards. Each of the four touchdowns went to a different receiver.

Sammy Schmidt, Hastings Softball

Schmidt led the Tigers to the Class B title game last fall and is already off to a tear this fall. Through the first three games, she has eight hits, seven RBIs, three home runs and a double.

Maddie Spaulding, Cozad Softball

Spaulding started the new year off with a bang, driving in seven runs for an 9-8 win over Aurora on Friday. Her day included going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and a home run.

Trevor Thomsen, Summerland Football

Thomsen opened the scoring for his program’s new season with a 48-yard touchdown and was rarely stopped on a night that included 24 carries for 177 yards and two scores. Although it was in a losing effort, it looks like Thomsen is continuing where he left off last fall when he had over 1,800 yards on the ground and averaged 10 per carry with 25 touchdowns.

Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista Softball

How does a .667 average sound? Granted, it’s early, but in five games, Wills has 10 hits in 15 at-bats. None of those were extra-base hits, and she’s only scored three runs, but continued production by her part, maybe not .667, will certainly improve those numbers.