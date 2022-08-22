Read full article on original website
SFAI is dead, but its students are still paying the price
When I left, my mental health spiraled. So did my life's course.
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) If you had to guess right now, which city in California do you think it is?. According to a new study, the Bay Area is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. University Ave , Berkeley, CA, USA.
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Daily Californian
Campus College of Letters and Science plans to limit high-demand majors
UC Berkeley’s College of Letters and Science will institute a change in policy, limiting students to enrollment in only one “high-demand” major starting fall 2023. The change will also mean freshman and transfer students in high-demand majors will be declared upon admittance and will not need to complete prerequisites prior to declaring.
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
The Daily 08-25-22: City braces as 25,000 Burners descend before Black Rock City
Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. Read more. • San Francisco billboard invokes a mass shooting in warning people about Texas
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
This is the Best Donut in California
Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
Thrillist
Where to Get Mooncakes in San Francisco
The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, and mooncakes, mooncakes, everywhere. The moon is full and huge, down low close to the horizon, and almost orange in color. Cultures that use the lunar calendar celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, including but not limited to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with the traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature elaborately molded round or square-shaped pastries with a dense, slightly sweetened paste made from lotus seeds or red beans, encased by a thin, chewy, alkaline dough. Some have a dried, salted egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and double or more egg yolks are for extra prosperity. You only need to eat a couple of small wedges from the pastry, since it’s so dense. We recommend sharing and washing it down with hot tea.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
sfarchdiocese.org
A Letter to the Faithful from Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone
Dear Faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco,. As you likely know, we are at a critical moment right now in the history of California: voters this November will be asked whether or not they support the “right” to abortion for all nine months, without any restrictions or limitations, being written into our state constitution. It is indeed a very disturbing indication of the state of our current political climate that such a question will be asked in the form of Proposition 1 on the November 8 ballot.
KTVU FOX 2
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
San Francisco is getting a new entertainment venue
Round 1 is opening at five new locations including one in San Francisco.
universityofcalifornia.edu
UC campuses among the world’s best colleges, per two new rankings
The University of California offers some of the best education in the nation and the world, according to two newly released rankings. UC's nine undergraduate campuses all made the grade for the 2023 edition of The Princeton Review's Best 388 Colleges list, released Aug. 17. The assessment is based on annual data from over 2,000 schools, input from The Princeton Review's 23-member National College Counselor Advisory Board, and survey responses from students about their experiences. The compilation provides information on a wide range of colleges, all of which the Princeton Review deems to be outstanding. The Princeton Review does not rank colleges within its 388 selected and does not include graduate-only institutions like UC San Francisco.
getnews.info
Ultimate Circle Island Tours provides the Best Tour Experiences in Three Different Packages
Ultimate Circle Island Tours provides an exciting, full-day tour of Oahu, and travelers can be amazed by its top attractions. The travelers who come to the Ultimate Circle Island Tours will be guided by their knowledgeable and seasoned tour guides to explore the best sights in Oahu. Among the spectacular views, they provide travelers the opportunity to swim with Hawaiian sea turtles, the well-known North Shore beaches, the macadamia nut farm, the palm plantation, the coffee farm, and many more interesting experiences.
NBC Bay Area
California COVID-19 Updates: Twindemic Concerns, Current COVID Variant, Omicron Boosters
Possible COVID and flu season 'twindemic' on the horizon?. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong says a possible twindemic with flu season and the ongoing COVID pandemic is more probable this year and urges people to get a flu shot. Watch our full conversation with Dr. Chin Hong...
rwcpulse.com
As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
