While layoffs were near record lows in July, according to the Labor Department, headline-making cuts at some of the biggest companies — like Apple, Best Buy, Ford and Walmart in the last few weeks — might make you question the stability of your own job. Half of employers say they already have reduced overall headcount or have a plan in place to do so, according to PwC's latest pulse survey of 722 U.S. executives in August.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO