CNBC

This couple made $13,000 in passive income in just over a month: 'We only work 1 hour per week'

Last September, wedding photographers Adriana Krause and Stephan Alvin did something unusual. They bought a second home during a global pandemic. The home, a cabin in Oakhurst, California, is their business's headquarters, located near Yosemite National Park where they shoot small ceremonies. When they're not in California, they're in Rio de Janeiro, where they purchased a condo in July 2020.
CNBC

Half of employers are planning layoffs—here's how to negotiate your exit if it happens to you

While layoffs were near record lows in July, according to the Labor Department, headline-making cuts at some of the biggest companies — like Apple, Best Buy, Ford and Walmart in the last few weeks — might make you question the stability of your own job. Half of employers say they already have reduced overall headcount or have a plan in place to do so, according to PwC's latest pulse survey of 722 U.S. executives in August.
Fast Company

Ford lays off 3,000 employees

The race to mass manufacture electric vehicles is on, but the road to an emissions-free future is paved with job cuts. In an internal email to Ford employees, the Dearborn-based car manufacturer confirmed its plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs, many white-collar, and primarily in the U.S., Canada, and India. According to the email shared with Automotive News, the all-American carmaker has been shifting gears toward the automotive future, which means slashing its extensive workforce. Here’s what we know about the layoffs at Ford:
US News and World Report

Meta Reaches $37.5 Million Settlement of Facebook Location Tracking Lawsuit

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires...
TechCrunch

A return and an ousting

It’s been a week of people trying to make sense of what’s happening in tech. If you’ve been compartmentalizing: Cheers! Now let me walk you through what’s been going on. On Monday, WeWork founder Adam Neumann raised a seed round from Andreessen Horowitz for a new...
