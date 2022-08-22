Read full article on original website
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands
Kohl's can't seem to catch a break, and it may have only itself to blame.
CNBC
This couple made $13,000 in passive income in just over a month: 'We only work 1 hour per week'
Last September, wedding photographers Adriana Krause and Stephan Alvin did something unusual. They bought a second home during a global pandemic. The home, a cabin in Oakhurst, California, is their business's headquarters, located near Yosemite National Park where they shoot small ceremonies. When they're not in California, they're in Rio de Janeiro, where they purchased a condo in July 2020.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
The twist no one saw coming for Bed Bath & Beyond
This summer is all about sequels. We've had Top Gun, Jurassic World, Thor... and now we're all buying tickets for GameStop Part 2: Bed Bath & Beyond.
CNBC
Half of employers are planning layoffs—here's how to negotiate your exit if it happens to you
While layoffs were near record lows in July, according to the Labor Department, headline-making cuts at some of the biggest companies — like Apple, Best Buy, Ford and Walmart in the last few weeks — might make you question the stability of your own job. Half of employers say they already have reduced overall headcount or have a plan in place to do so, according to PwC's latest pulse survey of 722 U.S. executives in August.
Fast Company
Ford lays off 3,000 employees
The race to mass manufacture electric vehicles is on, but the road to an emissions-free future is paved with job cuts. In an internal email to Ford employees, the Dearborn-based car manufacturer confirmed its plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs, many white-collar, and primarily in the U.S., Canada, and India. According to the email shared with Automotive News, the all-American carmaker has been shifting gears toward the automotive future, which means slashing its extensive workforce. Here’s what we know about the layoffs at Ford:
US News and World Report
Meta Reaches $37.5 Million Settlement of Facebook Location Tracking Lawsuit
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires...
The world's second biggest movie theater chain is in trouble
The owner of Regal Cinemas is having a tough time — its stock crashed as much as 80% Friday after reports that its parent company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
TODAY.com
Major department stores are slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory
Late in a summer when Walmart and Target have offered discounts on certain items that had grown into surpluses, other major U.S. department stores have been telling investors they will keep slashing prices as they deal with a glut of unsold items. Kohl’s said last week that its inventory was...
TechCrunch
A return and an ousting
It’s been a week of people trying to make sense of what’s happening in tech. If you’ve been compartmentalizing: Cheers! Now let me walk you through what’s been going on. On Monday, WeWork founder Adam Neumann raised a seed round from Andreessen Horowitz for a new...
