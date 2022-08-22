ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Daily Voice

Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Accident Kills Two Teenagers In Washington County Thursday Night

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – An accident in Washington County Thursday night claimed the life of two teenagers. Maryland State Police responded to Interstate 81 northbound at Route 40 for an accident involving a tractor trailer and a Lexus sedan. A preliminary investigation indicates the Lexus with three occupants, merged onto I-81 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a tractor trailer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Franklin County, PA
Waynesboro, PA
Franklin County, PA
Washington State
Washington, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Garbage truck slams into building in Adams Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has crashed into a building in Butler County.Emergency crews were called out just before 5 a.m. on Friday to the scene along Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township.Mars Valencia Road is currently closed at the intersection of Downieville Road.It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Road reopens following crash in Adams Co., coroner called

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On August 26, there was a crash on Abbottstown Pike between Deer Trail Dr. and Green Springs Rd., Berwick Township in Adams County involving two vehicles with one fatality, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to state police, the driver of the first vehicle was...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg armed suspect in custody

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Trooper Megan Frazer has reported that the suspect is now in custody and thanked everyone who shared the information given by police. She stated that more information will become available. PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Trunk Or Treat Planned For Nov. 1

Several Franklin County departments, local law enforcement agencies and first responders are joining forces to host a free Halloween celebration for area youth. Franklin County’s annual Trunk or Treat Night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Chambersburg Mall parking lot at 3055 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg. Representatives from the Franklin County Adult Probation Department, Franklin County Juvenile Probation, the Franklin County Jail, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement agencies, first responders and other organizations will be on hand for this safe, family-friendly trick-or-treat event. Costumes are encouraged.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown

Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WGAL

Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
wcn247.com

Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries

UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
MARION, PA
Daily Voice

Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man chases people with machete in Cumberland County, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police were called to a local truck stop where they found a man chasing people with a machete. On August 25, police stated that they arrived at the scene where 38-year-old Joseph Hone was located with a machete and attempted to resist arrest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Firefighters work for hours to contain Pennsylvania diesel shop fire

Fire spread through a diesel repair shop on Buchanan Trail East just west of Waynesboro, Pa., Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. When firefighters arrived at the scene at 6557 Buchanan Trail East, the fire inside Patterson's Diesel Inc. was well-involved, said Robert Doverspike, a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department.
WAYNESBORO, PA

