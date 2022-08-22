Read full article on original website
Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
wfmd.com
Accident Kills Two Teenagers In Washington County Thursday Night
Two teenagers dead after I-81 crash in Washington County
Garbage truck slams into building in Adams Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has crashed into a building in Butler County.Emergency crews were called out just before 5 a.m. on Friday to the scene along Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township.Mars Valencia Road is currently closed at the intersection of Downieville Road.It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.
local21news.com
Road reopens following crash in Adams Co., coroner called
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On August 26, there was a crash on Abbottstown Pike between Deer Trail Dr. and Green Springs Rd., Berwick Township in Adams County involving two vehicles with one fatality, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to state police, the driver of the first vehicle was...
Route 11 closed while firefighters battle blaze in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire. According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.
local21news.com
Shippensburg armed suspect in custody
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Trooper Megan Frazer has reported that the suspect is now in custody and thanked everyone who shared the information given by police. She stated that more information will become available. PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury...
Garbage truck driver dies after colliding with another garbage truck, crashing into building
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck driver has died after colliding with another garbage truck and then slamming into a building in Butler County Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township. The driver of the Waste...
Franklin County Trunk Or Treat Planned For Nov. 1
Several Franklin County departments, local law enforcement agencies and first responders are joining forces to host a free Halloween celebration for area youth. Franklin County’s annual Trunk or Treat Night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Chambersburg Mall parking lot at 3055 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg. Representatives from the Franklin County Adult Probation Department, Franklin County Juvenile Probation, the Franklin County Jail, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement agencies, first responders and other organizations will be on hand for this safe, family-friendly trick-or-treat event. Costumes are encouraged.
Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown
Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
WGAL
Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
local21news.com
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
wcn247.com
Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT
A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
local21news.com
Man chases people with machete in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police were called to a local truck stop where they found a man chasing people with a machete. On August 25, police stated that they arrived at the scene where 38-year-old Joseph Hone was located with a machete and attempted to resist arrest.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Fire Department Mourns The Loss Of Deputy Fire Marshal
Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – The Hagerstown Fire Department has said Deputy Fire Marshal John “Stretch” Crist died. The Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that Crist died while off-duty. We will add more information as it becomes available.
echo-pilot.com
Firefighters work for hours to contain Pennsylvania diesel shop fire
Fire spread through a diesel repair shop on Buchanan Trail East just west of Waynesboro, Pa., Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. When firefighters arrived at the scene at 6557 Buchanan Trail East, the fire inside Patterson's Diesel Inc. was well-involved, said Robert Doverspike, a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department.
local21news.com
GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
local21news.com
Nurse steals identity and over $2,000 from 97-year-old man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Allen Township Police were advised to call security from Bethany Village retirement home where a resident reported that his debit card was stolen. After confirming details with security, police say that they were dispatched to the retirement home to meet with the 97-year-old...
