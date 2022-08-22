ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Ksue
4d ago

can never get this site to open full story, only see half article on right and full ads on left

wgvunews.org

Michigan State Police share video of daring rescue caught on tape

Michigan State Police Friday released dramatic dashboard camera footage of two civilians pulling an elderly woman out an overturned SUV on fire. The video shows two civilians, a Muskegon County Sheriff, and a Michigan State Police Trooper all coming to the rescue of a 73-year-old female driver. Authorities, say the...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, MI
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office warns of mailbox thieves

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses owners to be on the lookout for mail theft, after a number of checks have been stolen in recent weeks. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, a string of thefts have targeted commercial mailboxes in a number of areas in the county including Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge Townships.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
100.5 The River

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
farmersadvance.com

Downy mildew detected on cucumbers in Muskegon and Allegan

EAST LANSING, MI. — The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon and Allegan counties on the morning of July 25, 2022. The statewide spore trapping network to detect downy mildew spores in the air has positives for six counties from the sampling period that ended July 17.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
