wgvunews.org
Michigan State Police share video of daring rescue caught on tape
Michigan State Police Friday released dramatic dashboard camera footage of two civilians pulling an elderly woman out an overturned SUV on fire. The video shows two civilians, a Muskegon County Sheriff, and a Michigan State Police Trooper all coming to the rescue of a 73-year-old female driver. Authorities, say the...
UPMATTERS
Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
wgvunews.org
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office warns of mailbox thieves
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses owners to be on the lookout for mail theft, after a number of checks have been stolen in recent weeks. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, a string of thefts have targeted commercial mailboxes in a number of areas in the county including Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge Townships.
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ attorney wants to withdraw from appeals cases, motion says
MUSKEGON, MI – As serial killer Jeffrey Willis continues to appeal his convictions for killing two Muskegon County women, he may have to go through the process with a new defense attorney. Willis’ court-appointed attorney filed a motion this month asking to withdraw from representing the two-time murderer in...
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
farmersadvance.com
Downy mildew detected on cucumbers in Muskegon and Allegan
EAST LANSING, MI. — The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon and Allegan counties on the morning of July 25, 2022. The statewide spore trapping network to detect downy mildew spores in the air has positives for six counties from the sampling period that ended July 17.
Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores
Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
Plan for apartments, townhouses at key Midtown Muskegon property moves forward
MUSKEGON, MI – Redevelopment is moving forward for a key piece of property in Muskegon’s Midtown district adjacent to downtown. A purchase agreement for the former Catholic Charities property at 1095 Third Street was approved Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the Muskegon City Commission. The purchaser, Suburban Property of...
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Thousands expected at Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI - The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, celebrating beer, art and music. Thousands are expected at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual festival that kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
