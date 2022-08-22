Read full article on original website
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
'That gets overlooked': Muskegon police chief on shots fired at officers
The Muskegon Heights Police Chief says the two officers who were shot at are veterans of the department.
Police looking for missing Manistee woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee City Police are looking for a missing Manistee woman last seen early Sunday morning. She has been identified as Nikita Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirsten Goodspeed at the Manistee City Police Department, 231-398-3281. This is all the information...
Interlochen woman sentenced for shooting death of 5-year-old daughter
An Interlochen woman was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years to a maximum of 60 years in prison in the shooting death of her 5-year-old daughter.
UPDATE: two runaway teens found by Fremont police
Ariah Hebrank and Trenton Garcia were believed to be runaways. The pair was last seen on Saturday, August 20th, and found on Sunday, August 21st.
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Buckley man arrested for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Buckley has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Brian Jamieson, 36, was arraigned Monday on one count of possession of methamphetamine and was given a $25,000 cash surety bond. Similar story: West Branch man arrested for delivery of...
"Parents beware!" Michigan State Police alert public about smiling face ecstasy tablets
The Michigan State Police are warning parents about dangerous, illegal drugs with big happy faces. Ecstasy or MDMA also popularly known more recently as “Molly,” is a synthetic, psychoactive drug.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
