Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
UpNorthLive.com

Police looking for missing Manistee woman

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee City Police are looking for a missing Manistee woman last seen early Sunday morning. She has been identified as Nikita Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirsten Goodspeed at the Manistee City Police Department, 231-398-3281. This is all the information...
MANISTEE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
UpNorthLive.com

Buckley man arrested for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Buckley has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Brian Jamieson, 36, was arraigned Monday on one count of possession of methamphetamine and was given a $25,000 cash surety bond. Similar story: West Branch man arrested for delivery of...
BUCKLEY, MI
