NJCOA Calls For Sponsors As Fall Tour 2022 Approaches

The New Jersey Campground Owners Association (NJCOA) will hold its Annual Fall Tour and Meeting on September 28, Wednesday, calling every visitor and local for another joyful day touring the state’s campgrounds. A newsletter from NJCOA is also presenting sponsorship opportunities for companies interested in participating and getting exposure...
NRVTA Adds New Student Advisor To Team

The National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) announced last Tuesday the addition of Hola Motuapuaka as a new student advisor. A Hawaii native who worked in public education from 2006 to 2014 when she served as an admissions advisor to a technical training center, according to a news release. At NRVTA,...
HAWAII STATE
Flow-Rite Recognized as One of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) announced Flow-Rite Controls’ (FRC) inclusion in its prestigious West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award program. The honor recognizes organizations for excellence in human resource and employee enrichment practices. “We’re deeply honored to be included once again,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE

