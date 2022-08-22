Read full article on original website
NJCOA Calls For Sponsors As Fall Tour 2022 Approaches
The New Jersey Campground Owners Association (NJCOA) will hold its Annual Fall Tour and Meeting on September 28, Wednesday, calling every visitor and local for another joyful day touring the state’s campgrounds. A newsletter from NJCOA is also presenting sponsorship opportunities for companies interested in participating and getting exposure...
NRVTA Adds New Student Advisor To Team
The National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) announced last Tuesday the addition of Hola Motuapuaka as a new student advisor. A Hawaii native who worked in public education from 2006 to 2014 when she served as an admissions advisor to a technical training center, according to a news release. At NRVTA,...
World Wide RV Office Manager Receives Mike Molino RV Learning Center Scholarship
Jewellissa French, office manager of World Wide RV with three locations in Arizona, has been chosen to receive the $2,500 Mike Molino RV Learning Center Scholarship for the academic year 2022-2023. “Congratulations to Jewellissa as she is a future leader this scholarship is meant to recognize. Her hard work and...
Flow-Rite Recognized as One of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) announced Flow-Rite Controls’ (FRC) inclusion in its prestigious West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award program. The honor recognizes organizations for excellence in human resource and employee enrichment practices. “We’re deeply honored to be included once again,” said...
