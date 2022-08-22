Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Zachary Love's trial set for November 2022
Lawyers are preparing for a fall trial for one of the men in the car that killed Officer Dominic Francis in March of this year. 21-year-old Zachary Love had a pre-trial this afternoon in Hancock County Common Pleas Court. Lawyers are getting ready for Love's trial scheduled for November 14th. There has been a final pre-trial set for October to make sure everything is in place. Love was released from jail on bail last week.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in woman’s 2020 shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found a 33-year-old man guilty in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman nearly two years ago. Ronald Williams, III, had been accused of shooting two people in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive early one Sunday morning in October 2020.
hometownstations.com
Allen County man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6th, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice says 28-year-old Jonathan J. Copeland was arrested Thursday in Shawnee Township. He was expected to make his initial appearance before the court in the Northern District of Ohio today. He faces accusations of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Both are felony charges. He's also facing five misdemeanor offenses.
Lima man sentenced for role in home robbery
LIMA — A Lima man with what Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser termed a “lengthy history of criminal convictions” and a “substance abuse history” was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery more than two years ago.
iheart.com
DEFIANCE MAN INDICTED FOR RAPE AND AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BY LOCAL GRAND JURY
A Defiance man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury on felony charges of Rape, Aggravated Burglary, and other charges. 30 year old Kevin W. Moore was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred on Kiser Road near Defiance on July 17th. It’s alleged Kevin Moore broke into the residence, and forced the victim to engage in sexual conduct. The grand jury indictments for Moore also included Gross Sexual Imposition, and Attempted Felonious Assault.
sidneyoh.com
Narcotics Unit Indicts 18 People
On August 25, 2022 the Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit presented evidence to a Shelby County Grand Jury in regards to drug trafficking activity in the City of Sidney. Upon hearing evidence, the Grand Jury handed down indictments on 18 individuals on 48 counts of drug trafficking as well as weapons under disability and drug possession. The drug trafficking charges included Trafficking in Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and PCP. The Shelby County Grand Jury also authorized the seizure of a handgun and $500 cash. These indictments are a result of multiple investigations spanning numerous months. The Sidney Police Department remains proactive in its fight to combat drug trafficking in our city. Anyone with drug information about drug activity can contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).
WANE-TV
Man charged in Third Street double homicide set to take plea deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When two women were shot to death inside a home on Third Street in April last year, the shock of it ran through the Wells Street neighborhood and beyond. Now, a second person allegedly involved in the crime which took the lives of Jennifer...
Ohio fugitive from Shelby County is apprehended in western Indiana
SIDNEY — An Ohio fugitive, on the run for four years from a rape charge in Shelby County involving a child, is in custody in western Indiana and is waiting to be brought back to Ohio, the Shelby Police Department said Friday. Todd Freeman, 42, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
2 Darke Co. fugitives wanted in connection to homicide investigation arrested in Florida
DARKE COUNTY — Two fugitives wanted from Darke County in connection to the homicide of Corey Fleming are now in custody in Florida, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s office. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Fleming,...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors: Minimum sentence enough for ‘ghost gun’ dealer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Federal prosecutors plan to recommend the minimum sentence for a 21-year-old barber and hair stylist who admitted to dealing in ghost guns, according to U.S. District Court documents. If his plea agreement is accepted by a federal judge later this month, David Talarico will...
WANE-TV
Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused of dealing more than a pound of fentanyl
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man wrapped up in an Allen County Sheriff’s and DEA drug investigation is accused of trying to deal more than a pound of fentanyl. Allen County Prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 28-year-old David Olvera with a Level 2 felony count of dealing, manufacturing, delivering or financing in a narcotic drug. He’s currently being held in Allen County Jail on $250,000 bond.
WANE-TV
Police: Man impersonated officer at scene of critical stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived in the area of South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, they found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing. They also found a man dressed in a dark shirt...
hometownstations.com
Lima man arrested after short standoff on S. Union Street
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man is now in jail after an incident that happened early yesterday morning. The Lima Police Department say they were called out around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday to a disturbance at 1610 South Union Street. There they spoke with Lane Riley, a woman from Van Wert, who reported that she was assaulted by 34-year-old Jacquavious Cartwright. She reported that a handgun was used by Cartwright and that he was still armed inside the house.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
wfft.com
Decatur man charged with attempted murder
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man wanted by Decatur Police in connection to an aggravated battery has been arrested. Around 6:45 Thursday morning, a post on the Decatur Police Department Facebook page said they were looking for 28-year-old Patrick Michael Scott. The post said the incident happened overnight, and Scott...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
WANE-TV
Court docs: ‘Booger’ dealt meth with a 2-year-old next to him
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was in his 50’s, went by the name of ‘Booger’ and got his drugs from a Latin King gang member. That’s all a criminal informant had to go on when helping Fort Wayne Police set up a sting to arrest a man now accused of dealing methamphetamine with a 2-year-old in his house, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
hometownstations.com
Dante Tate makes appearance in Hancock County for pre-trial
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who is accused of being part of a Bluffton police officer's death appeared in Hancock County court today(8/23/22). 19-year-old Dante Tate appeared for a pre-trial. He's accused of being in the car that struck and killed Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis back in March of 2022. Tate is facing two counts each of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of complicity to receiving stolen property.
