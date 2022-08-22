Read full article on original website
My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Thursday + Coheed + Cambria Members Form Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes
Take a guitarist from My Chemical Romance, the singer from Circa Survive, the Thursday rhythm section and a Coheed and Cambria guitarist and what do you get? The new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, who have dropped their first new song "Permanent Rebellion" and served up details of their debut album today (Aug. 26).
Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project
While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
Poison’s Bret Michaels Says ‘Grunge Was Great’ + Alice in Chains Rode Go-Karts at His House
Poison were one of the acts that not only helped push but benefitted from the wave of glam metal acts that emerged in the late '80s, but don't look for Bret Michaels to have sour words to say when the dreaded "g" word is brought up. The singer says he doesn't have a problem with grunge and the music scene that flattened some of the momentum the band was experiencing early in their career.
Nita Strauss Recalls Alice Cooper’s Reaction When She Joined Demi Lovato’s Band
In early July, Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band to pursue a new adventure, which we found out soon after was joining Demi Lovato's touring band. The guitarist opened up about the transition during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, and shared how Cooper reacted when she gave him the news.
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
11 Best ’90s Albums by Big Metal Bands From the ’80s
Here are the 11 best '90s albums by big metal bands from the '80s. The narrative has always been that the 1990s was quite unkind to heavy metal, dashing its commercial popularity, resulting in sputtered careers that often resulted in breakups or some really wayward musical offerings that just leave you going, "Huh?"
How a Deadly School Fire Inspired Lyrics for Massive Journey Hit Song
Journey keyboard/guitarist Jonathan Cain opened up about two near-death experiences he had as a child on an episode of I Am Second. The musician talked about a tragic school fire at Chicago's Our Lady of the Angels church school that led him on a path with music and eventually to writing one of their biggest hits.
Muse Channel Slipknot in New Horror-Themed Video for ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
Muse and Slipknot are probably two names you didn't expect to see together so frequently in 2022, but here we are. Muse's ninth album Will of the People is out today (Aug. 26), and they channel a bit of Slipknot in their new horror-themed video for the song "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."
Why Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Turned Down Singing Live With Led Zeppelin
At one point in 2008, Steven Tyler toyed with the idea of playing shows with Led Zeppelin as the classic rock band's lead singer. The longtime Aerosmith vocalist even practiced with Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page for the potential gigs where he'd apparently supplant Robert Plant, Zeppelin's iconic singer. So...
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions
Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why. Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had...
James Hetfield’s Wife Francesca Speaks Out on Reported Split Between the Couple
It has been reported that Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of 25 years, Francesca, have intentions on getting divorced and, speaking to TMZ, Francesca lamented that the relationship had "come to this." TMZ originally alleged that a "source close to the former couple" informed them that James had...
Paul Stanley Says Making New KISS Music Would Set Him Up for Disappointment
The end of KISS as we know it is near — we don't know how near, but it's been confirmed for at least three years now. While they're currently embarking on their "final tour," don't expect a final album before they hang it up. Paul Stanley said making new music would just set him up for disappointment.
See Megadeth Play New Song ‘We’ll Be Back’ Live for the First Time
Megadeth unveiled the track "We'll Be Back" from their upcoming album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! a few months ago, but they played it live for the very first time during a show earlier this week. The thrashers are currently out on the road with Five Finger Death...
The Pretty Reckless Announce New ‘Other Worlds’ Release, Share ‘Got So High’ Remix
A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year. Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless...
Pantera Share New Video Trailer – ‘For the Brothers, For the Fans, For Legacy’
After confirming their first reunion shows of 2022, Pantera have posted a video trailer in celebration of their return and the words that flash across the screen read, "For the brothers, for the fans, for legacy." In mid-July, Billboard reported that the band had indeed reunited with plans to tour...
Ayron Jones’ New Single ‘Filthy’ Lives Up to Its Name
If you know, you know! Ayron Jones delivered some of the nastiest guitar grooves in recent years on his Child of the State album, and with his first single since that breakthrough record, well, he's going for something absolutely "filthy." "Filthy" is not only the song title, it's also a...
Emo Holy Trinity Albums Ranked (My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy + Panic! At the Disco)
While its origins are vague, the term “Emo Holy Trinity” came into the bandom lexicon sometime around 2008, referencing the biblical Godhead nature of the “emo” scene’s three key players. Because Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy had discovered Panic! At The Disco and signed...
How Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Learned to Scream
Machine Head's Robb Flynn is the latest guest on Loudwire 'How I Learned to Scream' video series. Of Kingdom and Crown is the 10th studio album from the veteran group led by Flynn and the first since rebuilding the group in the wake of the departures of two longtime members, supercharged with aggression, bountifully dynamic and conceptually inspired by hit anime series, the ultra violent Attack on Titan.
Watch Halestorm Play Heavy Cover of Adele’s Huge Hit ‘Hello’
Halestorm have always been a hard rock band, but they've covered just about every genre of music. Now, they've tackled Adele's massive 2015 hit "Hello," and added their rock 'n' roll flavor to it. The rock quartet just dropped their fifth studio album Back From the Dead in early May,...
E.Town Concrete Vocalist Anthony Martini Helped Launch Controversial AI Rapper FN Meka
Anthony Martini, vocalist for New Jersey alternative metal band E.Town Concrete is a co-creator of the controversial AI (artificial intelligence) rapper FN Meka. After amassing 10 million followers on TikTok, Capitol Records signed FN Meka, making the bot the world's first AI rapper to sign to a deal with a major label. Shortly after the signing, it was uncovered that the rapper has used the N-word in lyrics, despite none of its creators being Black. This backlash spurred Capitol to promptly drop FN Meka in tandem with an apology statement.
