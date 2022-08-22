Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Millions at risk of losing government insurance when COVID-19 health emergency ends
Millions are in jeopardy of losing their health insurance coverage beginning in October if the Biden administration does not extend the COVID-19 public health emergency. Over 17% of Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program enrollees, or about 15 million people, will lose their coverage if the emergency declaration ends, as it would terminate a practice that allowed people who exceeded the income levels to qualify for health coverage to remain enrolled, according to a report by the Department of Health and Human Services.
COVID public health emergency appears to be headed for extension
The Biden administration appears headed toward extending the COVID-19 public health emergency for another three months, allowing special powers and programs to continue past the midterm election. Driving the news: HHS had extended the emergency declaration through Oct. 13 and pledged it would give states and health providers 60 days'...
Trump-Appointed Judge Blocks Federal Emergency Abortion Guidance in Texas
A federal judge in Texas late on Tuesday blocked new guidance requiring the state’s hospitals to provide emergency abortions despite state-level bans. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock—who was nominated for his seat by Donald Trump in 2019—said the guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services was “unauthorized” and was outside of the scope of a federal law designed to provide emergency medical care for the poor and uninsured. Hendrix’s ruling stopped the HHS from enforcing its interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act in Texas as well as against two anti-abortion groups of doctors. The HHS guidance came about after President Biden signed an executive order in July attempting to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, ending the federal right to an abortion.Read it at Reuters
healthcaredive.com
Molina, Elevance, Centene win big with Medicaid contracts in California
Elevance, Molina and Centene have won lucrative contacts to deliver Medicaid managed care in California beginning in 2024, the state’s Department of Health Care Services said Thursday. The five-year contracts in California’s Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal, are the result of the state’s first-ever competitive procurement for commercial managed care...
Comments / 0