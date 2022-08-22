SAN ANTONIO — It still feels like August outside, but the Alamodome is set to rumble with a high-school-football-playoff feel better suited for December on Saturday. Three games scheduled to take place in San Antonio's biggest venue will highlight some of the biggest local programs to wrap up the opening week of the season. Smithson Valley battles Regan at 11:30 a.m.; Johnson squares off with Judson at 3:30 p.m.; and the day finishes with the Steele Knights and Brennan Bears kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

