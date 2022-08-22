ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Watson Just Debuted Her Shortest Hair Ever As the New Face of Prada

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

It’s official: we can add Emma Watson to the short list of people who look good with baby bangs. The actor and activist is the face of Prada’s new Paradoxe fragrance and she’s looking incredible in a short pixie. We can’t remember a time when Watson’s hair was this short, though we’ve seen her chop off her locks since her Harry Potter days. The stunning campaign was shot by photographer Harley Weir.

Of course, being Emma Watson , she didn’t just model for the brand. She collaborated with Prada by directing the fragrance’s film short. “Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that challenges conventions,” Watson said in a statement. “It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant.”

Not only is Watson rocking a cool-girl pixie, but her makeup is also stunning. The siren eyes , the blush and freckles — it’s all perfection. She’s a great choice for the brand’s powerful new fragrance.

“Emma Watson possesses an empowered elegance and a mindful, engaged spirit, determined for positive evolution – the perfect embodiment of Prada’s new feminine fragrance,” said Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager, in a statement. “Her sprawling body of work, from acting to activism, is beyond inspirational, each a signifier of her authenticity and ability to inspire emotion and speak to a young, engaged generation who demand authenticity.”

Speaking of fragrance, it’s out today.



Paradoxe EDP 50 ml $112

Buy Now

Paradoxe is described as a “floral ambery fragrance” with top notes of Calabrian bergamot heart, tangerine essence and pear accord, heart notes of neroli essence and neroli bud essence, Tunisian orange flower heart, absolute blossom and jasmine sambac absolute, and base notes of amber accord, Laos benzoin resinoid, Madagascar premium bourbon vanilla infusion and white musk accord.

It sounds like it’s your new fall scent.





