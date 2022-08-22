Read full article on original website
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars. Prosecutors have charged Chuck Brosmer, 54, with two felony charges of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with the investigation. Investigators say, sometime between Aug. 19...
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
Dadeville School District leaders remember superintendent killed in a car crash
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash on Aug. 24 in Bolivar on State Highway T. State Highway Troopers said a truck, driven by a 16-year-old, hit Matthew Bushey’s car, killing him. Josh Worthington, Board of Education president, said Bushey will...
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Silver alert issued for missing Warsaw, MO man
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Warsaw, Missouri, man who was last seen midnight Thursday
I-70 closes in St. Peters to move a massive crane
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
'Was that a person?' Man charged with DWI in deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is facing charges after police said he was drunk and driving on a suspended license when he hit and killed a man in St. Charles County earlier this month. Richard Lesinski Jr., 39, was charged with DWI hit and run...
