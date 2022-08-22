Read full article on original website
Related
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
CMS Still in Need of About 370 Teachers
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system is still in need of about 370 teachers.
Comments / 0