This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
HISD makes changes for more inclusivity at board meetings: 'Should've happened a long time ago'
The changes are to reach the students and their families, as data shows that 62% of the student body is Hispanic, many of whom speak a different language at home.
defendernetwork.com
TSU, PVAMU shine light on new accomplishments
There are numerous reasons why students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Not only do these institutions provide a safe and inclusive environment for minority students, it has a robust alumni network of highly accomplished professionals who dominate various sectors of industries worldwide. HBCUs have a rich history of...
defendernetwork.com
HBCU Presidents Classic celebrates TSU, PVAMU
With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between...
'Zip code doesn't define destiny': School uses arts to tap into students' social emotional learning
ABC13 anchor Samica Knight visited Key Middle School, which is just a few feet away from the grounds of her former school. There, they are using the arts to change lives.
Third Ward residents push back against townhouse development
HOUSTON — Neighbors are upset over townhomes that are being developed in one of Houston's most historic Black neighborhoods. On Thursday, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association homeowner's association, in the Third Ward, met to discuss legal options. On the day that marked five years since Hurricane Harvey hit the...
'Complete shock' Fort Bend ISD parents outraged after school district denies school bus
A bus route assured parents their kids would safely get to school, but those children are left walking along a roadway where nothing separates them from moving traffic.
defendernetwork.com
Meet the former teacher behind Third Ward’s Cupcake Kitchen
Patricia Farooq, the owner of Cupcake Kitchen in Third Ward, is just one of many Black teachers who successfully transitioned out of the education sector and into entrepreneurship. Fifteen years ago, the former Houston Independent School District math and science teacher pivoted into a career in culinary arts as a...
$18M given to fund affordable housing project in Houston despite councilmembers' pushback
A new plan to house the homeless is not sitting well with some city council members. Some said they were pushed into a corner to approve the project.
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted for
Humble ISD sent out an e-mail to parents this morning advising them that both Humble Middle School and Whispering Pines Elementary were placed in "Secure the Perimeter Status" Thursday morning. This was triggered by a report of a bullet entering a nearby resident's home.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of … | Houston
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media...
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Click2Houston.com
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council approves $18.6 million for housing development for homeless
The Houston City Council voted Wednesday to approve $18.6 million for a new permanent supportive housing development for the homeless. Last week, council delayed the vote due to numerous council members opposing the NHP Foundation for mismanagement of other properties like Cleme Manor Apartments in Houston's Fifth Ward. Mayor Sylvester...
ABC13's weekly virtual job offers ways to land a job virtually and in person
Looking for a job? We're here to help! This week's event features jobs you can apply for now and other educational opportunities.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Food Bank Receives ARPA Grant from Harris County
HOUSTON, TX -- As Texans continue to cope with the lingering effects of the pandemic and manage the current impact of inflation, on average more than one million people in southeast Texas experience the struggle of food insecurity on any given day, lacking consistent access to nutritious foods. About one in six Texans lives at or below the poverty level, including many minority-owned businesses such as hyperlocal, small farmers and food producers. But a new $3.5 million grant from Harris County to Houston Food Bank being announced today will help these hard-working businesses while also providing more nutritional food assistance to the community.
fox26houston.com
Houston residents urging city council to withhold money to group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are asking city council members not to do business with an apartment complex owner that has a history of what many call poorly managing the buildings they have. Residents of Fifth Ward gave the Mayor and Houston City Council an earful Tuesday afternoon, saying if...
fox26houston.com
More than 300 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston - Foodies all over Houston are celebrating Houston Restaurant Weeks and supporting the Houston Food Bank at the same time. In fact, Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual contributor to the Houston Food Bank, which is the largest food bank in the nation, serving 18 counties in southeast Texas.
