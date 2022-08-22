ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

TSU, PVAMU shine light on new accomplishments

There are numerous reasons why students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Not only do these institutions provide a safe and inclusive environment for minority students, it has a robust alumni network of highly accomplished professionals who dominate various sectors of industries worldwide. HBCUs have a rich history of...
defendernetwork.com

HBCU Presidents Classic celebrates TSU, PVAMU

With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between...
KHOU

Third Ward residents push back against townhouse development

HOUSTON — Neighbors are upset over townhomes that are being developed in one of Houston's most historic Black neighborhoods. On Thursday, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association homeowner's association, in the Third Ward, met to discuss legal options. On the day that marked five years since Hurricane Harvey hit the...
defendernetwork.com

Meet the former teacher behind Third Ward’s Cupcake Kitchen

Patricia Farooq, the owner of Cupcake Kitchen in Third Ward, is just one of many Black teachers who successfully transitioned out of the education sector and into entrepreneurship. Fifteen years ago, the former Houston Independent School District math and science teacher pivoted into a career in culinary arts as a...
fox26houston.com

Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Click2Houston.com

Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman

The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston City Council approves $18.6 million for housing development for homeless

The Houston City Council voted Wednesday to approve $18.6 million for a new permanent supportive housing development for the homeless. Last week, council delayed the vote due to numerous council members opposing the NHP Foundation for mismanagement of other properties like Cleme Manor Apartments in Houston's Fifth Ward. Mayor Sylvester...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Food Bank Receives ARPA Grant from Harris County

HOUSTON, TX -- As Texans continue to cope with the lingering effects of the pandemic and manage the current impact of inflation, on average more than one million people in southeast Texas experience the struggle of food insecurity on any given day, lacking consistent access to nutritious foods. About one in six Texans lives at or below the poverty level, including many minority-owned businesses such as hyperlocal, small farmers and food producers. But a new $3.5 million grant from Harris County to Houston Food Bank being announced today will help these hard-working businesses while also providing more nutritional food assistance to the community.
fox26houston.com

More than 300 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston - Foodies all over Houston are celebrating Houston Restaurant Weeks and supporting the Houston Food Bank at the same time. In fact, Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual contributor to the Houston Food Bank, which is the largest food bank in the nation, serving 18 counties in southeast Texas.
