Atlanta, GA

Midtown shooting suspect arrested at Atlanta airport

By WSB Radio
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they arrested the suspect linked to two early Monday afternoon shooting scenes in Midtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Dept. earlier released a photo of the suspect - a female - they believe is responsible for the shootings.

She was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport just after 4 p.m.

Police say earlier in the day, around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One of the victims died, with the other taken to the hospital. Soon after, another person shot call came in for the address of 1100 Peachtree Street. On arrival, officers found one person shot - also taken to the hospital. That victim has since died.

The ensuing search for the suspect tied up multiple streets in the Midtown area around Colony Square.

This photo shared to Channel 2 Action News shows the arrest of the suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

Atlanta police with mayor Andre Dickens held a news conference just before 6 p.m. Police say the shootings were not random - victims were targeted. Dickens said at no time was security at Hartsfield-Jackson airport compromised. The suspect never made it into a security-controlled area.

Monday night, the two victims fatally shot were publicly identified. Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta were both shot and killed - confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office to Channel 2 Action News.

A third victim is recovering in the hospital.

