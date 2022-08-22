Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department says the man shot at the North Pointe Estates Tuesday has died. According to authorities, the 20 year old victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the upper body. Investigators say they are still speaking with residents who live in complex and are also reviewing surveillance video to see if anything was captured on camera that may help them follow leads in the ongoing case.

