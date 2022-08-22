ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Former detention center officer charged with assault

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A former Kershaw County Detention Center officer was booked into that very detention center after being charged with assault. According to SLED, Steven Payne is charged with second degree assault and battery. According to an incident report, on March 31st Payne grabbed the inmate by the...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested after allegedly using a homeless camp in Richland County as a base of operations for multiple burglaries. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39, were charged after deputies stumbled upon their homeless encampment that allegedly contained stolen goods from at least a dozen burglary cases.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
County
Crime & Safety
wach.com

Three suspects charged for Village at Sandhill murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Deputies have arrested and charged three people related to a murder at a Village at Sandhill last month. Officials say Za'Quan Grant, 23, Na'Quan Addison, 22, and Jaheim Burroughs, 19, are all in custody Friday and accused of killing 17-year-old Marquel Walker.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating

(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
GASTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Three suspects connected to multiple burglaries arrested at homeless camp

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects connected to multiple burglaries at a homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39 are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen is also charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
#Violent Crime#Clarendon Co#Misconduct In Office
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
GASTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

North Pointe Estates shooting victim dies

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department says the man shot at the North Pointe Estates Tuesday has died. According to authorities, the 20 year old victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the upper body. Investigators say they are still speaking with residents who live in complex and are also reviewing surveillance video to see if anything was captured on camera that may help them follow leads in the ongoing case.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies...
REMBERT, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abccolumbia.com

Police release picture of murder suspect’s car in recent shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia. On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiapd.net

Crimestoppers: Surveillance Picture of Murder Suspect Vehicle Released

In an effort to determine the identity of a murder suspect, Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are releasing a surveillance picture of a car connected to a Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting investigation. The dark-colored vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima bearing South Carolina license plate, UMJ-492 was possibly used in the fatal...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence man arrested after attempts to solicit a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor. The S.C. Attorney general announced Michael Kubalo-Delfino, 31, was arrested August 17, 2022. He has been charged following an investigation from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and...
FLORENCE, SC

