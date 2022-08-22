Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Former detention center officer charged with assault
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A former Kershaw County Detention Center officer was booked into that very detention center after being charged with assault. According to SLED, Steven Payne is charged with second degree assault and battery. According to an incident report, on March 31st Payne grabbed the inmate by the...
wach.com
Former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant charged, accused of assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery, according to SLED. LOCAL FIRST | Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to an arrest warrant, Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, S.C. is accused...
WIS-TV
Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIS-TV
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested after allegedly using a homeless camp in Richland County as a base of operations for multiple burglaries. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39, were charged after deputies stumbled upon their homeless encampment that allegedly contained stolen goods from at least a dozen burglary cases.
wach.com
Three suspects charged for Village at Sandhill murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Deputies have arrested and charged three people related to a murder at a Village at Sandhill last month. Officials say Za'Quan Grant, 23, Na'Quan Addison, 22, and Jaheim Burroughs, 19, are all in custody Friday and accused of killing 17-year-old Marquel Walker.
iheart.com
Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating
(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Three suspects connected to multiple burglaries arrested at homeless camp
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects connected to multiple burglaries at a homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39 are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen is also charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest
LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
WIS-TV
Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
abccolumbia.com
North Pointe Estates shooting victim dies
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department says the man shot at the North Pointe Estates Tuesday has died. According to authorities, the 20 year old victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the upper body. Investigators say they are still speaking with residents who live in complex and are also reviewing surveillance video to see if anything was captured on camera that may help them follow leads in the ongoing case.
WIS-TV
Criminal case dismissed against former deputy accused of pulling hair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) A Richland County judge dismissed a criminal assault case against a former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday. Judge Philip Newsom dismissed the case against Kyle Oliver after the alleged victim didn’t show up to court and discovery wasn’t provided to the defense by the prosecution.
wach.com
Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies...
abccolumbia.com
Police release picture of murder suspect’s car in recent shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia. On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe...
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
wach.com
Charges dropped against former RCSD deputy for alleged assault on woman
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Charges have been dropped against Kyle Oliver, a former RCSD deputy who allegedly slammed a woman to the ground in January 2020. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the charges were dropped Tuesday morning. “We did the right thing by charging and arresting...
WIS-TV
Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who had been wanted since July after shooting at a Forest Acres Police officer has been arrested. Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Investigators say around...
columbiapd.net
Crimestoppers: Surveillance Picture of Murder Suspect Vehicle Released
In an effort to determine the identity of a murder suspect, Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are releasing a surveillance picture of a car connected to a Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting investigation. The dark-colored vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima bearing South Carolina license plate, UMJ-492 was possibly used in the fatal...
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
WMBF
1 arrested, firearms and drugs seized in ongoing Darlington County investigation
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person and taken various drugs and firearms off the street following an ongoing narcotics investigation. The search warrant was executed at a residence in the I Street area of Hartville. Deputies recovered an ounce of ecstasy, an...
WMBF
Florence man arrested after attempts to solicit a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor. The S.C. Attorney general announced Michael Kubalo-Delfino, 31, was arrested August 17, 2022. He has been charged following an investigation from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and...
