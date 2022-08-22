ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.

