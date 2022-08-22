Read full article on original website
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Our Lunchtime Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Delivered a Special Luxury Dining Event at a BOGO PriceDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Foodie Friday with Marlow’s Tavern!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marlow’s Tavern stopped by CBS 46 to show off Jack Blazed Salmon: North Atlantic salmon, blazed with Jack Daniel’s Honey Glaze. That delicious meal will help you get fall started off right with Marlow’s Ribs & Whiskey annual special menu, which returns Sept. 7.
CBS 46
Georgia special needs powerlifter invited to World Championship in England
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia teen with special needs is taking his powerlifting skills to the next level. He has just qualified for the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress’ World Championships in Manchester, England. But he needs a little help to get there. ”I pick him up some mornings...
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
CBS 46
Great Atlanta Bash team previews
ATLANTA, Ga. (SCORE Atlanta) - The Great Atlanta Bash kicks off this year’s edition with a two-day, four-game schedule beginning with Drew taking on North Atlanta Friday before a triple-header Saturday. On Saturday, Chapel Hill will play South Atlanta at 10 a.m., Riverdale face Carver-Atlanta at 1 p.m. and...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 26-28, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is upon us and there’s plenty of things to do in metro Atlanta. Lady Gaga is at Truist Park. the Grant Park Summer Shade Festival is happening, and an Australian country singer is performing at the Red Light Cafe. More things to do below.
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
CBS 46
Megan Thee Stallion launches ‘Joy is Our Journey’ bus tour
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and Pete and Thomas Foundation launched the inaugural Joy is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour right here in Atlanta. The tour brings a Dream Village around the South, with interactive workshops and programming geared toward Black girls, young women, and gender-expansive youth aged 12 to 24.
CBS 46
Crabs R Us Seafood Shack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Crabs R Us Owner & CEO, Dr. Princess Lomax joins us to share about their exceptional cuisine within a beautiful, intimate setting. For more information, visit www.crabsruss.com. Sponsored By: Princess Lomax.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Transitioning your garden from summer to fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As summer winds down and the temperature cools, you might need some help in the garden! Pike Nurseries horticulturist Kara Ziegler stopped by CBS 46 with tips to help your garden transition from summer to fall.
CBS 46
Colony Square to host ‘Taste on the Square’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colony Square will host the inaugural Taste on the Square event Sept. 22, celebrating some of the restaurants that call the Midtown complex home. Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council and Tandoori Pizza & Wings are just some of the dozen restaurants that will be on offer. Local band Party Favorite will perform at the event.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
CBS 46
Hacks to keep your home spotless this fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring may still be 207 days away, but that doesn’t mean spring cleaning can’t happen this fall. Home Clean Heroes’ of Atlanta owner Malia Sharpe joined CBS46 to share some useful hacks to help you get into the cleaning groove and keep your home spotless all year long.
CBS 46
Scooter’s Coffee debuts fall menu
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scooter’s Coffee has announced its fall menu. The menu leans into the pumpkin spice hype, with many of its new menu items including pumpkin flavors. In addition to a classic pumpkin spice latte, Scooter’s is bringing Pumpkin Caramelicious to its menu, an espreesso with caramel and pumpkin spices. That drink is also available as a muffin!
CBS 46
Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location hosts #BuyBlack pop-up shop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location is one of six U.S. locations hosting #BuyBlack pop-up shops. The Perimeter Mall location will host the shop Aug. 26 to 28. The shop will have products from Nordstrom brand such as Nordstrom brands Typical Black Tees, ManLuu and O’Dolly Dearest...
CBS 46
UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second straight morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s northwest Georgia home was the target of another “swatting” incident Thursday morning. Rome, Georgia, police confirmed that officers responded around 2:53 a.m. to Greene’s home after a call came in on the department’s suicide crisis line from an internet chat.
CBS 46
NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police
According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 6 hours ago. If you already have a bag in your home,...
CBS 46
Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
CBS 46
Law firm consulted by alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter releases statement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman suspected of killing 2 and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta reportedly visited a home in Ansley Park before being dropped off at the airport, according to the taxi driver who picked her up after the shootings. The lawyer has been identified as Finch McCranie...
CBS 46
Canton’s Taste & Brews Festival happens Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste & Brews Festival will return to Etowah River Park in Canton Oct. 15. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can grab a variety of drinks and meals at the event. Some vendors promise fried chicken and Po’boys. There will also be a vendor’s market and kids zone.
