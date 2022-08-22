Read full article on original website
WIVB
2 teens recovering after Thursday evening Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are recovering after a Thursday evening shooting on Locust Street in Buffalo. A 19-year-old man was shot in the knee around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Locust Street and was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, according to Buffalo Police. He’s listed in stable condition.
WKTV
Missouri woman charged with arson following fire at Motel 6 in Oriskany
ORISKANY, N.Y. – A Missouri woman was arrested Friday and charged with arson following a fire at the Motel 6 in Oriskany on Saturday, Aug. 20. Fire crews were called to the motel after the owner reported fire and smoke in the main entrance. The motel, which is currently...
30-year-old man dead, 2 others wounded in Niagara Falls shooting
The man was pronounced dead at NFMMC.
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
WKTV
Two injured in 3-car crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Bleecker Street in Utica Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 the injuries are considered minor. One of the cars came to rest against a building. There's no word...
WIVB
Erie County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Grand Island man
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 24-year-old Caleb Holmes. Holmes was last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m. leaving his home on Grand Island, according to the ECSO. The 24-year-old was apparently taking an NFTA bus to his Buffalo job. He’s described...
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]
These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
Lancaster woman accused of abusing dog pleads not guilty, held on bail
A judge set bail at $2,500 due to White failing to appear to several past court appearances for other unregistered dog cases.
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announces 3 arrests at Wiz Khalifa concert
All three are scheduled to appear in court in October.
iheart.com
Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home
Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
Buffalo man arrested in connection to Aug. 2022 shooting and Jan. 2021 stabbing
A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting and a January 2021 stabbing.
11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged
Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
Buffalo man guilty for five counts in two domestic violence attacks
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on five counts of domestic violence stemming from two domestic violence attacks in 2021, the Erie County District Attorney said Wednesday. The court said that on February 23, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks of Buffalo assaulted an elderly female. The victim […]
niagaranow.com
NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating
A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch
An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
Amherst Police investigating death on North Bailey Avenue
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. After receiving a phone call from a family member saying that a person was in crisis, Amherst Police responded to the scene in the 4300 block of North Bailey Avenue. They attempted to make contact with the person on multiple occasions, and they were unsuccessful each time.
wnynewsnow.com
Couple Accused Of Stealing Farm Tractor In Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An couple is accused of stealing a farm tractor in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ray Adams and 62-year-old Kinley Frazier on Wednesday. The two were charged with grand larceny after they allegedly stole a...
Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
